^

Fashion and Beauty

‘Braless’ outfits big in the Philippines – fashion brand CEO

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
May 23, 2023 | 5:16pm
â€˜Bralessâ€™ outfits big in the Philippines â€“ fashion brand CEO
The Love, Bonito Summerhouse is a response to the positive feedback from its first pop-up experience in the country in 2022 - Love, Bonito on Wheels. Customers can look forward to browsing through 30% more styles this time around, ranging from the brand’s Summer collection and bestselling Staples.
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Is it so hot, you don’t want to wear a bra? 

Going “braless,” it seems, has become trendy among Filipinas – not only those inside the home, but also for the outdoors.

According to Dione Song, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of rising Asian clothing label Love, Bonito, padded tops, or those that have built-in pads to protect and conceal the bosoms, are among their brand’s bestsellers in the Philippines because the weather here is so hot, most especially in summer, that many women are not only into cropped or sleeveless numbers, but also into tops that do not require them to wear another layer — not even a bra.

In the brand’s e-commerce site, many padded top options are presented – from sporty basics, to sexy bustiers, goddess asymmetrical tops, romantic sweetheart tops with removable puffed sleeves, and to edgy ones with abstract patterns and decorative bows. 

True to the brand’s “thoughtful design” DNA, the padded tops seem to amply cover the chest with modesty and to prevent unwanted peek-a-boos.

Besides padded tops, colorful garments and wardrobe staples are among the label’s top-sellers in the country, Song bared.

For those who cannot wear a bra because they are breastfeeding, there is also a shell top with a round neckline and a concealed under-bust zipper for easy nursing. It comes with a back keyhole closure and topped off with micro pleats, making it a statement piece from boardroom to baby’s room.

Shell top with concealed zipper for breastfeeding
Love, Bonito website

RELATED: Love, Bonito mulls opening first Philippine store

POP-UP STORE

SUMMER COLLECTION
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Braless&rsquo; outfits big in the Philippines &ndash; fashion brand CEO
Exclusive
1 hour ago

‘Braless’ outfits big in the Philippines – fashion brand CEO

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 hour ago
Is it so hot, you don’t want to wear a bra? 
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Filipino artists, designers collaborate with Levi's for 501's 150th anniversary
1 day ago

Filipino artists, designers collaborate with Levi's for 501's 150th anniversary

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
International clothing label Levi’s launched last Friday its new collaboration with Filipino artists and designers as...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Shamcey Supsup says Miss Universe Philippines 2023 'technical issues' caused by 'compromised discrepancies'
3 days ago

Shamcey Supsup says Miss Universe Philippines 2023 'technical issues' caused by 'compromised discrepancies'

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Miss Universe Philippines National Director and former titleholder Shamcey Supsup-Lee has addressed the "technical issues"...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Pia Wurtzbach Jauncey debuts on Cannes red carpet, attends new 'Indiana Jones' premiere
3 days ago

Pia Wurtzbach Jauncey debuts on Cannes red carpet, attends new 'Indiana Jones' premiere

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach made her first public appearance since confirming her marriage to Jeremy Jauncey by making...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Angelina Jolie to launch sustainable fashion line Atelier Jolie
4 days ago

Angelina Jolie to launch sustainable fashion line Atelier Jolie

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Angelina Jolie is beginning a new fashion venture called Atelier Jolie that will primarily make use of sustainable ...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Michelle Dee, Pauline Amelinckx, Krishnah Gravidez share advice from past queens
4 days ago

Michelle Dee, Pauline Amelinckx, Krishnah Gravidez share advice from past queens

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 4 days ago
Queens supporting queens!
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with