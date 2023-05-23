â€˜Bralessâ€™ outfits big in the Philippines â€“ fashion brand CEO

‘Braless’ outfits big in the Philippines – fashion brand CEO

The Love, Bonito Summerhouse is a response to the positive feedback from its first pop-up experience in the country in 2022 - Love, Bonito on Wheels. Customers can look forward to browsing through 30% more styles this time around, ranging from the brand’s Summer collection and bestselling Staples.

MANILA, Philippines — Is it so hot, you don’t want to wear a bra?

Going “braless,” it seems, has become trendy among Filipinas – not only those inside the home, but also for the outdoors.

According to Dione Song, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of rising Asian clothing label Love, Bonito, padded tops, or those that have built-in pads to protect and conceal the bosoms, are among their brand’s bestsellers in the Philippines because the weather here is so hot, most especially in summer, that many women are not only into cropped or sleeveless numbers, but also into tops that do not require them to wear another layer — not even a bra.

In the brand’s e-commerce site, many padded top options are presented – from sporty basics, to sexy bustiers, goddess asymmetrical tops, romantic sweetheart tops with removable puffed sleeves, and to edgy ones with abstract patterns and decorative bows.

True to the brand’s “thoughtful design” DNA, the padded tops seem to amply cover the chest with modesty and to prevent unwanted peek-a-boos.

Besides padded tops, colorful garments and wardrobe staples are among the label’s top-sellers in the country, Song bared.

For those who cannot wear a bra because they are breastfeeding, there is also a shell top with a round neckline and a concealed under-bust zipper for easy nursing. It comes with a back keyhole closure and topped off with micro pleats, making it a statement piece from boardroom to baby’s room.

Love, Bonito website Shell top with concealed zipper for breastfeeding

