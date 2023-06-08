Fatherâ€™s Day: Men want to look young not just for young girlfriends â€“ beauty doctor

Father’s Day: Men want to look young not just for young girlfriends – beauty doctor

MANILA, Philippines — Goodbye, DOM (dirty old man)! Men of all ages are now keeping up with women when it comes to beautification, a celebrity doctor said.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Doctor Mary Jane "MJ" Torres, founder of aesthetics and wellness clinic Vietura in Sofitel Philippine Plaza, said that nowadays, men are no longer just waiting in the lobby for their wives, girlfriends or daughter to get their beauty treatments done.

“Men have the same issues in skin and in aging (as women),” Dr. MJ said. “They want to feel young not because they have a young girlfriend. But also for themselves. Sometimes they also feel so old because the wife keeps coming back (here)… ‘Napagiiwanan na ko’.”

She usually advise men to start with facials and warts removal, then eventually progress to non-surgical procedures like the “anti-dad bod” abdominal tightening.

According to her, so far, men have a positive response to aesthetic treatments.

“There’s only one issue,” said the doctor, “Sometimes the wives would not allow the husbands to come here. Because they would say, ‘Gusto ko ako lang ang maganda’.”

Women, however, would in time allow their better halves to try the treatments with them.

“But then eventually, the husband would tell, ‘Isama mo naman ako d’yan kasi dami ko nang kulubot’,” Dr. MJ shared with a laugh.

But apart from facials, Vietura goes skin-deep and takes pride of its weight management, detoxification processes and vitamin infusions, which are available in three-month, six-month and one-year programs depending on patients’ needs and availability.

For golfers, she recommends skin needling as this allows their skin to recover and to go under the sun again after just a couple of days. For maintenance, she also suggests using Ultrablock sun block, a Titanium Dioxide physical sunblock she especially formulated to protect from the sun like wearing clothes.

For those who want to take care of their dads’ health, she prescribed holistic weight management that includes nutritional counseling, diet plan, L-Carnitine infusion to increase metabolism, and a workout plan like a heart-based training program that targets to get the person achieve a certain heart rate for him to lose weight.

“I want feel and look good and young,” “I just want to love myself” and “I want to feel empowered” are what Dr. MJ’s patients from 18 to 89 years old tell her on why they have been coming back to her.

“And that I think is my mission – not only because I love what I do, but because I love empowering (people),” she said as Vietura recently marked its 10th anniversary last March.

“I tell them, you don’t make yourself beautiful for another person. You make yourself beautiful for yourself because… when you do have that self-love, you do eventually become empowered.”

