From Grab driver, teacher, call center agent to millionaires via aesthetic business

Glam & Fab CEO and COO husband and wife Dennis and Krystal Tecson-Garalde, together with Dennis' brother, Allan, who is vice president of Sales and Marketing.

MANILA, Philippines — Four years ago, a Grab driver, a public school teacher and a call center agent tried to enter an unfamiliar business of aesthetics and now won in life as they are now certified millionaires.

Glam & Fab CEO and COO husband and wife Dennis and Krystal Tecson-Garalde, together with Dennis' brother, Allan, who is vice president of sales and marketing started the business before the COVID-19 pandemic struck with P500,000 capital from their loan and hard-earned money from their respective jobs.

“Five years ago, Grab driver po ako, si Allan nasa BPO (business process outsourcing), 'yung wife ko po, public school teacher,” Allan said.

“Then nag-open 'yung opportunity coming from their sister. She has beauty clinic and binigyan niya kami ng chance to know more sa business. 'Yung nag-open 'yung door na 'yon, nakita namin siya as an opportunity to help each other,” Krystal said.

Krystal mentioned that they worked hard for them to know the business because they have no background on running an aesthetic clinic.

“Noong nakita namin na maganda 'yung business kasi parang happy business siya, 'pag pumapasok y'ung kliyente at umuwi, happy sila kasi they able to practice self-care. Nong dumating 'yung negosyo, na-realize namin na it will help us financially. Ginawa namin, kahit magkakaiba 'yung field namin, we tried our best na aralin 'yung negosyo,” she said.

They tapped doctors, dermatologists and lawyers for their business to become legitimate.

“As we grow, na-realize namin na there's more to this kind of business,” Krystal said.

“Kasabay sa pag-grow ng business, we're able to help family members and friends na mag-earn din kasi we get them as partners so naging happy kami sa result na hindi lang sarili namin ang natutulungan namin, pati din mga friends namin na naging employees na namin,” she added.

When asked about the secret behind the success, Crystal said "'Yung love pa rin. Since we are family naman, ni-try din namin na ,yung mga employees namin na family rin so when they feel loved by the admin, eventually yon din ang napapasa nila sa client.”

Branches of Glam & Fab are located in Fairview, Cubao, Pasig, Caloocan and Tacloban.

“Basically we're an aesthetic clinic business. We offers aesthetic services such as facial, glutathione, slimming and others,” Dennis said.

RELATED: Lovi Poe collaborates with jewelry brand; walk in stylish comfort in these summer-ready outfits