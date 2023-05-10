^

Tyra Banks mesmerized by Apo Whang-Od

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 10, 2023 | 5:03pm
MANILA, Philippines — TV personality Tyra Banks is the latest international celebrity who was mesmerized by Apo Whang-Od’s beauty. 

In her Instagram account, Tyra posted the Vogue Magazine cover featuring Whang-Od. 

“Some magazine covers pull you in and take your breath away," she wrote. 

"This was one of them for me. @artunepo, your stunning work stopped me in my tracks. Bravo. Standing ovation. TyTy,” she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks)

The magazine cover featuring Whang-Od trended last month after international celebrities praised the cover. 

Fil-Am stand-up comedian Jokoy shared the cover on his Instagram. 

"At 106 years old this Filipino icon is finally getting her flowers! This is the best Vogue cover ever. Mahal kita APO WHANG-OD," he wrote. 

Actress Halle Berry also posted the same photo saying "Now THIS is real beauty."

Other celebrities who posted Whang-Od in their Instagram stories were Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian and Naomi Campbell.

