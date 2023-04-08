^

Fashion and Beauty

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 opens pre-pageant challenges to fan-voting

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
April 8, 2023 | 10:23am
Miss Universe Philippines 2023 opens pre-pageant challenges to fan-voting
Composite image of Miss Universe Philippines 2023 contestants Joemay-An Leo (left), Mary Eileen Gonzales (center), and Clare Dacanay (right)
Miss Universe Philippines via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) organization, through its social media accounts, posted the schedule of three pre-pageant challenges that the Top 38 official candidates have to complete. All three challenges will be open to public voting. 

The first of these is the Photo Shoot challenge. Empire Philippines posted on its YouTube channel the Fashion Film where all the delegates showed their individual poses. The voting period for the Photo Shoot challenge is from Holy Tuesday (April 3) to Easter Sunday (April 9).

After the Holy Week, the Swimsuit Challenge will commence on Easter Monday, with a voting period that runs from April 10 to April 16.

Thereafter, the Jojo Bragais Runway Challenge follows suit on April 17. This Walk, Win segment will have an online poll from April 17 to April 23.

Fans and supporters are encouraged to download the MUPh app to vote.

The 2023 Miss Universe Philippines coronation night is scheduled to unfold on May 13 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. Special guests include Korean star Nam Woo-hyun and reigning Miss Universe R'bonney Gabriel, who told Texan listeners, through a radio program with CW39 Houston, that she'll be a guest at the Philippine national show. Stay tuned!

RELATED: Miss Universe Philippines announces 2023 pageant date, venue

