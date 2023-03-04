Miss Universe Philippines announces 2023 pageant date, venue

Some of the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 aspirants are (from left) Klyza Castro, Mary Eileen Gonzales, Pauline Amelinckx, Michelle Dee and Clariele Dacanay.

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) organization has formally announced the date and venue of its 2023 final show.

The highly anticipated annual beauty pageant is set for May 13, 2023.

In an official statement, MUPh communications director Voltaire Tayag wrote, "We are thankful to the Miss Universe Inc. and Khun Anne for putting their trust in the Miss Universe Philippines organization as the official Philippine franchise holder. Together, we will forge ahead in championing women and elevating the pageant industry.

"The MUPh organization has produced world-class shows and uniquely beautiful queens since it started. We are inspired to continue our commitment to excellence. We look forward to many eventful and fruitful partnerships in the coming years," Tayag said.

The Top 40 delegates are now undergoing several pre-pageant challenges. The original lineup has been changed with the withdrawal of Evangeline Fuentes. The Pangasinan representative left the race for health reasons.

Evangeline is replaced by Kristine Mae Boccang from Apayao, Mountain Province. Kristine is a staunch advocate of women's mental health issues.

The 2023 Miss Universe Philippines coronation night will unfold on May 13, 2023, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. Stay tuned!

