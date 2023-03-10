^

Fashion and Beauty

WATCH: Mimiyuuuh designs baptism dress for niece

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 10, 2023 | 6:11pm
WATCH: Mimiyuuuh designs baptism dress for niece
Content creator Mimiyuuuh with her niece Brielle
YouTube / Mimiyuuuh

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Mimiyuuuh went back to her designing roots as she created a brand new baptismal dress for niece Brielle.

Mimiyuuuh took up Fashion Design and Merchandising at De La Salle–College of Saint Benilde, but admitted she had not sewn in quite some time.

The content creator shared the dress' creation in a recent YouTube video, from the purchasing of materials right up to Brielle wearing the dress.

Mimiyuuuh first showed the rough sketch — a long dress held by fabric straps with a ribbon at the back — she drew on a notebook.

"Simple dress because, di naman siguro perfect pero I wanted it to be easy for me kasi ang tagal ko na hindi nagpa-pattern at nagtatahi — kulang ang aking skills when it comes to creating clothes," she said.

"Super excited, I really want the best for Brielle kasi baby ko na rin talaga siya... lahat gagawin ko para kay Brielle. I want her to experience the best life," she added.

Because Brielle is still an infant, the fabric choices are limited so they will not irritate her skin. Mimiyuuuh went shopping in a fabric store in Makati, though she recalled going to Divisoria during her college days to buy fabrics at a cheaper price.

While looking at fabrics of varying textures, Mimiyuuuh cracked several jokes about the price and designs, and even how small Brielle's waist is because she "detoxes, does pilates, and observes intermittent fasting."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mimiyuuuh ???? (@mimiyuuuh)

After getting Brielle's measurements, patterning a draft, and cutting the fabric, Mimiyuuuh began sewing the dress in a studio with a sewing and etching machine. The content creator even had time to dance to NewJeans' hit song "OMG."

Mimiyuuuh joked that Brielle would look like a senator's child because of the outfit she made; she then attached the top to the skirt portion, and topped it off with a pink bow.

The content creator then shared clips — and photos on Instagram — of Brielle wearing the dress, and with her entire family.

"Nakakamiss rin pala ang magpaandar ng sewing machine. Huhu! We love you baby Brielle! We will do our best to give you the best life!" Mimiyuuuh wrote in the caption. — Video from Mimiyuuuh's YouTube channel

RELATED: Klook out! Mimiyuuuh, Where-wolves in the hunt for exciting travel hotspots

MIMIYUUUH
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Women's Day: Josie Natori champions 'Made in the Philippines' to the world
1 day ago

Women's Day: Josie Natori champions 'Made in the Philippines' to the world

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
Talk about women empowerment, and, in the Philippines, we’ve got Josie Natori championing the cause of women and opening...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show to return in 2023
3 days ago

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show to return in 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is being set for a planned comeback later this year, five years since it was last sta...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Bashed Filipina teen named Charles & Keith's brand ambassador
4 days ago

Bashed Filipina teen named Charles & Keith's brand ambassador

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
The Singapore-based Filipina teenager who received backlash for saying that the Charles & Keith bag is a luxury item is now...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'Japorm' Matteo Guidicelli plays golf in style
4 days ago

'Japorm' Matteo Guidicelli plays golf in style

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Actor and Uniqlo local ambassador in the Philippines Matteo Guidicelli participated in the first-ever Uni Golf Cup 2023.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'Inspired by Francis M.': Ex-OFW living dream of making Pinoy pride apparel
Exclusive
4 days ago

'Inspired by Francis M.': Ex-OFW living dream of making Pinoy pride apparel

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
A former overseas Filipino worker (OFW) is now living his dream of making Pinoy pride apparel now available in different countries...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Miss Universe Philippines announces 2023 pageant date, venue
6 days ago

Miss Universe Philippines announces 2023 pageant date, venue

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 6 days ago
The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) organization has formally announced the date and venue of its 2023 final show.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with