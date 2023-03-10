WATCH: Mimiyuuuh designs baptism dress for niece

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Mimiyuuuh went back to her designing roots as she created a brand new baptismal dress for niece Brielle.

Mimiyuuuh took up Fashion Design and Merchandising at De La Salle–College of Saint Benilde, but admitted she had not sewn in quite some time.

The content creator shared the dress' creation in a recent YouTube video, from the purchasing of materials right up to Brielle wearing the dress.

Mimiyuuuh first showed the rough sketch — a long dress held by fabric straps with a ribbon at the back — she drew on a notebook.

"Simple dress because, di naman siguro perfect pero I wanted it to be easy for me kasi ang tagal ko na hindi nagpa-pattern at nagtatahi — kulang ang aking skills when it comes to creating clothes," she said.

"Super excited, I really want the best for Brielle kasi baby ko na rin talaga siya... lahat gagawin ko para kay Brielle. I want her to experience the best life," she added.

Because Brielle is still an infant, the fabric choices are limited so they will not irritate her skin. Mimiyuuuh went shopping in a fabric store in Makati, though she recalled going to Divisoria during her college days to buy fabrics at a cheaper price.

While looking at fabrics of varying textures, Mimiyuuuh cracked several jokes about the price and designs, and even how small Brielle's waist is because she "detoxes, does pilates, and observes intermittent fasting."

After getting Brielle's measurements, patterning a draft, and cutting the fabric, Mimiyuuuh began sewing the dress in a studio with a sewing and etching machine. The content creator even had time to dance to NewJeans' hit song "OMG."

Mimiyuuuh joked that Brielle would look like a senator's child because of the outfit she made; she then attached the top to the skirt portion, and topped it off with a pink bow.

The content creator then shared clips — and photos on Instagram — of Brielle wearing the dress, and with her entire family.

"Nakakamiss rin pala ang magpaandar ng sewing machine. Huhu! We love you baby Brielle! We will do our best to give you the best life!" Mimiyuuuh wrote in the caption. — Video from Mimiyuuuh's YouTube channel

