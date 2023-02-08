^

Silver attire searches skyrocket following Grammys 2023 outfits

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 8, 2023 | 7:11pm
Silver attire searches skyrocket following Grammys 2023 outfits
Composite image of Harry Styles (top), Mary J. Blige (bottom left), and Beyonce (bottom right) at the 2023 Grammy Awards
MANILA, Philippines — Global online searches for the term "silver outfit" blew up by 617% after numerous celebrities donned silver and silver-like clothing at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

Fashion brand Boohoo were able to track Google Trends data for silve outfits, and also found that global searches for "silver gown" and "silver dress" were boosted by 495% and 146%, respectively.

The prominent outfit behind the searches was Album of the Year winner Harry Styles who performed his hit song "As It Was" in a full fringe, silver, sequin jumpsuit and matching silver sneakers, and as a result searches for "silver fringe jumpsuit" to went up by 1,594% worldwide.

When Styles accepted the night's biggest award, he wore a silver sequin top under his white jacket which caused a 1,510% increase in searches for "silver sequin top" worldwide.

Singer Mary J. Blige wore a cut-out silver dress with a deep V-neck while sports presenter Alex Scott wore a sequin halter-neck David Koma maxi dress matched by platform silver heels, causing searches for "silver sequin gown" to blow up globally by 1,286%.

RELATED: Grammys red carpet: bold colors, basic black, bling

Additionally, heiress and socialite Paris Hilton wore a silver rhinestone Celine cut-out gown paired with a black Jimmy Choo clutch and diamond dangling earrings.

Beyoncé, who broked the record for the most Grammy wins by any artist, was fashionably late in a full Gucci gown with a champagne-gold corset bodice, a ruffle-hemmed silver maxi skirt, and a thigh-high leg slit.

The award-winning singer paired her silver-like outfit with Schwartz jewelry, leather opera gloves, and strappy heels, making searches for "silver and gold gown" to increase by 1,377% worldwide.

"Silver and metallic looks have been taking over the fashion world for months now, which is why it is so exciting to see how many celebrities are putting their spin on the trend," said a spokesperson for Boohoo. "It is also exciting to see how many fans worldwide are influenced into trying to recreate these celebrities' looks themselves."

RELATED: LIST: Grammy Awards 2023 key winners

