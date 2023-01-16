R'Bonney Gabriel wants to eat ensaymada after winning Miss Universe 2022

R’Bonney Gabriel, Miss Universe 2022, poses for a portrait after being crowned Miss Universe at the conclusion of the 71st Miss Universe Competition on January 14, 2023 (January 15, Manila time) at the New Orleans Ernst N. Morial Convention Center.

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel showed her Filipino inclination when she revealed she wanted to eat a Filipino sweet bread right after winning the USA's ninth Miss Universe crown.

In her interview with Thai TV network JKN18, R'Bonney was asked about the first thing she would like to do as the newly crowned queen.

“First thing I would like to do is sleep more than four hours, and then eat some ensaymada – that’s my favorite Filipino treat – and I would love to give my family and friends a hug, and just thank them so much for getting me here,” she said.

Ensaymada is a sweet bread that is usually glazed and topped or sprinkled with sugar and/or grated cheese.

She also thanked her Filipino fans for supporting her in her journey to become the first Filipina-American Miss Universe queen. She was born to a Filipino father, Remigio Bonzon Gabriel, and an American mother, Dana Walker, in Houston, Texas.

In her interview with the media after her coronation, Gabriel spoke in Filipino, saying she's proud to be half-Filipina.

"Mabuhay, Philippines. Mabuhay Filipino fans. Maraming, maraming salamat sa lahat ng tulong ninyo," she said.

"The support is everything. I feel it my heart. I heard it in the room. It was an amazing energy. The Filipino blood is so strong. We are hardworking, we're fun and we're determined, and I'm so proud to be half-Filipina," the 28-year-old added.

The 71st Miss Universe pageant was held on January 14 (January 15, Manila time) in New Orleans, Louisiana with 83 delegates from all over the world. — Video from JKN18 YouTube channel

