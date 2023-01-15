'I'm so proud to be half-Filipina': Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel thanks Filipino fans

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel thanked her Filipino fans for supporting her in her journey to become the first Filipina-American Miss Universe queen.

In her interview with the media after her coronation, Gabriel spoke in Filipino, saying she's proud to be half-Filipina.

"Mabuhay, Philippines. Mabuhay Filipino fans. Maraming, maraming salamat sa lahat ng tulong ninyo," she said.

"The support is everything. I feel it my heart. I heard it in the room. It was an amazing energy. The Filipino blood is so strong. We are hardworking, we're fun and we're determined, and I'm so proud to be half-Filipina," she added.

Gabriel said it feels amazing to become the first Filipino-American Miss Universe queen after failing twice back then.

"As I said, it's been a three-year journey of getting first runner-up and just going, keep going. I always had this feeling in me and something is telling me no matter what I should keep trying, even though I felt like I wouldn't succeed. So it is such an amazing feeling to be standing here as the first Filipino-American (Miss Universe winner)," she said.

"I get so many messages from young girls telling me that they are inspired by me, but it's just so important to embrace who you are, whatever culture that is. And I've, I've done that very proudly, very vocally and it's amazing to have people come to me and tell me that they are so proud of their culture, too. That is really how I want to inspire people," she added.

Gabriel was crowned as Miss Universe 2022 earlier today, giving her country its record ninth crown at the prestigious pageant held in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Filipino-American beauty queen is a sustainable fashion designer, sewing teacher and model.

Gabriel's winning response to the final question impressed viewers as she talked about becoming a transformational leader and connected it to her fashion design background.

"Well, I would use it to be a transformational leader. As a very passionate designer, I’ve been sewing for 13 years. I use fashion as a force for good. In my industry, I’ve been cutting down on pollution through recycled materials when I make my clothing. I choose sewing classes to women that have survived from human trafficking and domestic violence. And I say that because it is so important to invest in others invest in our community, and use your unique talent to make a difference. We all have something special and when we plant those seeds to other people in our life, we transform them and we use that as a vehicle for change," she said.

