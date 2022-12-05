Heart Evangelista, Pia Wurtzbach twinning in sheer designer ensemble

Heart Evangelista and German fashion blogger Leonie Hanne twinning in Fendi (left) in Paris last July. Pia Wurtzbach wears the same ensemble in an event in Australia she attended with Anne Curtis.

MANILA, Philippines — Heart Evangelista and Pia Wurtzbach showed how to wear the sheer ensemble from Fendi.

The Paris-based actress-artist first wore the monogrammed ensemble back in July during the Paris Fashion Week. Heart was twinning with German fashion blogger Leonie Hanne.

This week, it was Pia's turn to don the Fendi ensemble in an event in Sydney, Australia.

Miss Universe 2015 was shot wearing the same ensemble, looking sleek with her ponytailed hair while sharing a moment with actress-host Anne Curtis who posted their photo on her Instagram. She had her solo shots with the ensemble on her own Instagram account.

