^

Fashion and Beauty

Heart Evangelista, Pia Wurtzbach twinning in sheer designer ensemble

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 5, 2022 | 4:19pm
Heart Evangelista, Pia Wurtzbach twinning in sheer designer ensemble
Heart Evangelista and German fashion blogger Leonie Hanne twinning in Fendi (left) in Paris last July. Pia Wurtzbach wears the same ensemble in an event in Australia she attended with Anne Curtis.
Heart Evangelista, Anne Curtis, Mike Gella via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Heart Evangelista and Pia Wurtzbach showed how to wear the sheer ensemble from Fendi. 

The Paris-based actress-artist first wore the monogrammed ensemble back in July during the Paris Fashion Week. Heart was twinning with German fashion blogger Leonie Hanne. 

This week, it was Pia's turn to don the Fendi ensemble in an event in Sydney, Australia. 

Miss Universe 2015 was shot wearing the same ensemble, looking sleek with her ponytailed hair while sharing a moment with actress-host Anne Curtis who posted their photo on her Instagram. She had her solo shots with the ensemble on her own Instagram account. 

RELATED: WATCH: Heart Evangelista reacts to being ‘international fashion icon’

FENDI

HEART EVANGELISTA

PIA WURTZBACH
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Atasha Muhlach is latest Filipina debutant at Le Bal after Zobel, Ayala scions
6 days ago

Atasha Muhlach is latest Filipina debutant at Le Bal after Zobel, Ayala scions

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 days ago
Celebrity daughter Atasha Muhlach is said to be the ninth Filipina to grace Le Bal in Paris after Paloma Urquijo Zobel de...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
P200k &lsquo;Madame&rsquo; coat now in the Philippines as Italian brands invade Manila
6 days ago

P200k ‘Madame’ coat now in the Philippines as Italian brands invade Manila

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 days ago
Here are some of the Italian labels leading the pack:
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
2023 men&rsquo;s style inspo: Cop these looks with 6 new brands at Rustan&rsquo;s
Sponsored
6 days ago

2023 men’s style inspo: Cop these looks with 6 new brands at Rustan’s

By Euden Valdez | 6 days ago
Rustan’s, a leading fashion source for Filipinos, is introducing new brands you can hunt this season. Here are looks...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Armani strengthens Philippine presence, still very hands-on at 88 &mdash; Filipino exec
Exclusive
6 days ago

Armani strengthens Philippine presence, still very hands-on at 88 — Filipino exec

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 days ago
Armani Exchange and Armani Fragrances, diffusion lines under Italian luxury fashion house Giorgio Armani, recently unveiled...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Kim Kardashian 're-evaluating' Balenciaga ties after controversial ad
6 days ago

Kim Kardashian 're-evaluating' Balenciaga ties after controversial ad

By AndrÃ©a Bambino | 6 days ago
Reality show star and social media titan Kim Kardashian said she is "re-evaluating" her involvement with luxury...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
In photos: Star Magic White Christmas party 2022 showstoppers
7 days ago

In photos: Star Magic White Christmas party 2022 showstoppers

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
Leading artists of popular talent agency Star Magic walked the white carpet with their Christmas-inspired costumes at last...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with