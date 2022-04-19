Beatrice Luigi Gomez's Miss Universe gowns, other Francis Libiran options on display in Sofitel

MANILA, Philippines — Fashion designer Francis Libiran is showcasing an exhibit in Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila.

The Francis Libiran Universe Collection fashion exhibit features six couture gowns, all of which have been strutted by Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Bea Luigi Gomez during her Miss Universe run, and all nicely housed at the Sofitel Manila’s Events Lounge.

Libiran, who is no stranger to the world of pageantry, explains that every piece was inspired by Gomez’s personality, walk and physical assets.

“Before I design something for clients, I would really sit down, talk to them, and get to know them. That’s very important for me. I want to know how they are as a person. And I would always ask this question: How do you see yourself on that stage in front of the whole universe?” Libiran said.

Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila’s General Manager, Olivier Larcher, who opened the night, said that they are thrilled and delighted to work with one of the Philippines' and the world's best fashion designers. He added that It’s an absolute honor to work with such a talent. Now that Sofitel is on a strong rebound, Larcher is expecting more social events to come. He’s looking forward to these, along with more collaborations with Libiran.

Beatrice Luigi Gomez, the muse for the Universe Collection, came to the event in another Libiran ensemble. She reminisced about truly feeling like gold in her gown during the finals. She expressed how making these gowns was a team effort, but the work was easy because they were helping each other out.

When asked how her journey with the crown has been, Gomez said it was more than the usual beauty queen work. She had to go through with countless realizations, which helped her to become a more empowered woman.

“It became a learning experience for me, and I learned a lot about myself and the people that I’m with. I’m very grateful for the crown and what the crown brought into my life,” she explained.

Shamcey Supsup-Lee, Miss Universe Philippines National Director for the past three years, also graced the event. She said it’s been an honor working alongside Libiran for the past several years, so she had to come to celebrate with him.

“I know the work that entails to produce all the bead gowns, and I think you could really see the dedication,” Supsup-Lee said. “He was also the one who initiated to provide different looks and to ask Bea what she really feels would be the best fit for her during her competition,” she continued.

When asked about what the public can expect from Miss Universe Philippines, she exclaimed that this year is really exciting. For the past two years, they’ve been planning a big event where fans could witness and enjoy the biggest national pageant in the Philippines. She also thanked everyone for the support and for sticking by Miss Universe Philippines.

The exhibit is open to the public until May.

RELATED: Going for gold: Beatrice Luigi Gomez slays in 'Pintados' Francis Libiran couture at Miss Universe 2021 finals

Beatrice Luigi Gomez sizzles in red Francis Libiran at Miss Universe 2021 preliminaries