Philstar.com
May 7, 2024 | 4:00pm
This innovative platform lets you start an online business quick and easy
NEXT BASKET caters to both established brands and startups operating with limited budgets.

MANILA, Philippines — Customers of NEXT BASKET, referred to as Partners, have two options for utilizing the platform‘s services: either (1) independently managing their online store or (2) entrusting NEXT BASKET‘s experts, known as Business Without Employees, to handle all management and related business activities.

The platform caters to both established brands and startups operating with limited budgets.

Ready online store in 72 hours

NEXT BASKET utilizes cutting-edge software solutions and pre-designed themes to swiftly construct and deploy a complete e-commerce platform in just 72 business hours.

All that’s required is a product catalog containing images and descriptions, along with the necessary legal disclaimer documentation for the website.

Personal assistant and professional business consulting

To keep up with the dynamic and intensely evolving world of e-commerce, companies are required to invest a huge amount of time and human effort.

NEXT BASKET also offers a solution to this problem—a personal assistant who is available to Partners for any organizational, technical and strategic issues related to the management and operation of the e-shop.

The platform team offers specialized guidance on various subjects including product and pricing strategies, financial considerations, market positioning and brand development, among others.

This comprehensive support ensures that businesses not only gain access to cutting-edge technology but also acquire the expertise needed to leverage it effectively for sustainable growth and profitability.

125+ smart business development services

With the combination of an online store, in-house ERP system with WMS, and a full scale of e-business execution services, NEXT BASKET is unique in the market.

Business users of the Platform can use 125+ paid and free services, including:

  • Social media marketing and advertising
     
  • Professional SEO
     
  • Product photography and description
     
  • Creation and maintenance of a business blog
     
  • e-sign services
     
  • Programming of additional functionalities, etc.

Thanks to the innovative e-commerce solution offered by NEXT BASKET, businesses can now grow online without being tied to maintaining a huge team, big investments or specialized technical knowledge.

Selling on the web can be easy too—all you need is a solution that puts all the pieces of the puzzle together.

The solution is called NEXT BASKET!

 

Editor's Note: This press release is sponsored by NEXT BASKET. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom. 

 

