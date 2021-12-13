



































































 




   







   















Fashion and Beauty

                        
Going for gold: Beatrice Luigi Gomez slays in 'Pintados' Francis Libiran couture at Miss Universe 2021 finals

                        

                        
Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
December 13, 2021 | 10:21am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Going for gold: Beatrice Luigi Gomez slays in 'Pintados' Francis Libiran couture at Miss Universe 2021 finals
MUPH via Facebook

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines-— Beatrice looks every bit like a golden goddess in a bejeweled gold couture by Filipino fashion designer Francis Libiran. 



The beauty queen and Philippine Navy reserve slays the Miss Universe stage, which made her secure a spot at the Miss Universe Top 5. 



In Instagram, Libiran explained that the dress was inspired by the Pintados.



"In the old days, the Visayan tribes had tattoos called Pintados indented all over their bodies whenever they went to war as a symbol of valor. These patterns were embroidered and meshed with Francis Libiran’s signature art deco details on this magnificent gown of Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez’s (@beatriceluigigmz). Iridescent crystals were delicately hand-sewn to add extravagance to the piece," he said.



 










 



RELATED: 'Everybody seems to be loving Philippines': Beatrice Luigi Gomez enters Top 5 of Miss Universe 2021, full list 



LIVE updates: Miss Universe 2021



'Rebirth': Beatrice Luigi Gomez explains tattoo at Miss Universe 2021 semis


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

