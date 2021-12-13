Going for gold: Beatrice Luigi Gomez slays in 'Pintados' Francis Libiran couture at Miss Universe 2021 finals

MANILA, Philippines-— Beatrice looks every bit like a golden goddess in a bejeweled gold couture by Filipino fashion designer Francis Libiran.

The beauty queen and Philippine Navy reserve slays the Miss Universe stage, which made her secure a spot at the Miss Universe Top 5.

In Instagram, Libiran explained that the dress was inspired by the Pintados.

"In the old days, the Visayan tribes had tattoos called Pintados indented all over their bodies whenever they went to war as a symbol of valor. These patterns were embroidered and meshed with Francis Libiran’s signature art deco details on this magnificent gown of Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez’s (@beatriceluigigmz). Iridescent crystals were delicately hand-sewn to add extravagance to the piece," he said.

