Miss Universe Philippines 2024 names Top 5 interview challenge winners

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
May 7, 2024 | 11:27am
Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Top 5 interview challenge winners
Miss Universe Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The all-important interview — whether done through a panel, closed door, or onstage — is one of the weightier factors that determines who wins the crown in any given year. 

Sometimes, it is the make or break part of the criteria that finally separates the grain from the chaff.

Today, May 7, the Miss Universe Philippines Organization announced the Top 5 winners in the Up Close & Personal interview challenge. They are:

  • Patricia Bianca Tapia (Hawaii)
  • Alexie Mae Brooks (Iloilo)
  • Stephanie Faye Gerona (Quirino)
  • Ma. Ahtisa Manalo (Quezon Province), and
  • Christi Lynn McGarry (Taguig)

In a social media post, the organization wrote, "Pilipinas, you have spoken! Here are the Top 5 delegates in the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Up Close & Personal interview challenge! Congratulations to these ladies!

"The placement was determined purely by your votes, so make sure that you vote for  and support your favorite delegate in our other challenges. Up Close & Personal is brought to you by Kemans, your way to better skin!"

As with other challenges, the winner of the Up Close & Personal interview challenge will automatically get a spot in the finals.

The 2024 Miss Universe Philippines coronation night unfolds on May 22, 8 p.m., in SM Mall of Asia Arena.

MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES
