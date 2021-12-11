Beatrice Luigi Gomez sizzles in red Francis Libiran at Miss Universe 2021 preliminaries

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine bet Beatrice Luigi Gomez sizzled in a red Francis Libiran couture during the long gown segment of the Miss Universe 2021 preliminaries held in Eilat, Israel today.

The couture piece featured a sultry sihlouette with cut-outs, and a high slit. Encrusted with shimmering stones, the venus-cut gown made Bea looked even more dazzling. Styled by Mikee Andrei and Rick Sotelo, the ensemble was topped off with a pair of nude platform heels.

Miss Universe 2021 preliminaries host Carson Kressley described the 26-year-old stunner as part of the Philippines's navy reserve force. Her passion about youth empowerment was also highlighted during the segment, mentioning her work in uplifting children who are in conflict with the law.

Beatrice's hair was styled in a high bun, accentuating her gorgeous face.

