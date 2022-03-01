'Clouds of florals, breathtaking debuntante': All the details of Francine Diaz's dreamland debut party

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Francine Diaz finally got the dreamland-themed debutant’s party she deserves last February 26.

Her dreamlike birthday bash was held in Apogee events venue in Manila. The young star originally turned 18 years old last January 27, but could not celebrate the princess-like way until last weekend because of safety protocols caused by the global pandemic.

Diaz donned three couture looks for the night, all designed by premiere Filipino fashion designer Michael Leyva.

She first wore a Swarovski ball gown in powder pink, then a Tiffany Swarovski ball gown in aquamarine blue color, and an ostrich-feathered cocktail dress for the after-party.

Gideon Hermosa, the event stylist for the night, described the party’s theme on Instagram, “A dreamland becomes a beautiful reality for the gorgeous, @francinediaz. Wispy petals, clouds of florals and soft candlelights are the background to our breathtaking debuntante!"

Francine finished off her high fashion looks with clear heels by shoe designer Jefferson Si.

She also accessorized with jewelry designed byTessera Jewelry, as seen on Instagram. Her looks were styled by Drew Lacia.

The actress was glammed up by celebrity makeup artist Denise Go Ochoa, with her hair styled by Jay Wee.

Francine rose to fame when she starred in the highly-successful Kapamilya series “Kadenang Ginto” in 2018 and “Huwag Kang Mangamba” in 2021. She will be seen in the upcoming series “Bola Bola.”

