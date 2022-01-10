



















































 
























Fashion and Beauty


In photos: Fashion trends 2022 nod to WFH, Year of the Tiger




Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
January 10, 2022 | 2:22pm
 





In photos: Fashion trends 2022 nod to WFH, Year of the Tiger
Since it is Year of the Tiger, tiger prints are 'in' again. Fendi celebrates the 2022 Spring Festival and the start of the Year of the Tiger with an exclusive capsule collection, which embodies the courageous, vigorous, active and enthusiastic personality of the people born in the Year of the Tiger.
Fendi/Released




NEW YORK — While the global pandemic has continued to impact the way we dress, fashion is still one of the best ways to cope with our everyday woes.


Fashion houses have now become more optimistic, or rather realistic, as they design again like how they want to and not how the virus dictate them to. It's about living and accepting our new reality by embracing our personal style again and leveling up our fashion sense — pandemic or not.  


Time to upgrade your style mindset and update your closet with these fashion trends that are predicted to be huge this 2022:  


Very Peri






Two ways to wear Very Peri: Subtly sexy (left) or sweet and sassy (right).

Shein, screenshot








The color of the year always tops fashion forecasts.


Lilac, lavender, periwinkle, pastel violet — call it what you like but according to Pantone Color Institute, this year's color of the year, Very Peri, is “a symbol of the global zeitgeist of the moment and the transition we are going through.”


Related: Pantone unveils Very Peri as color of the year 2022


Go micro 






Ensembles with micro slits and blazers

Shein, screenshot








 


From micro slits to micro blazers, downsizing is a must-have this season. As seen at huge fashion brands like Jacquemus, Proenza Schouler and Miu Miu, leaner, more tailored silhouettes make for a chicer yet effortless look. You may pair it with slim pants or even short skirts and you can still look as put-together or as casual as you intend to.


Catsuits 








 


Saint Laurent and Burberry have made catsuits an unexpected fave among fashionistas these days. And why not? You can wear it in one go, slide into it easily and you can look instantly fierce. Locally, Filipino clothing line La Glamour Queen can cater to your catsuit needs. 


Anything sparkling






Nothing can make you standout more than wearing something shiny, whether in a Zoom meeting or an intimate gathering.

Shein, screenshot








 


Carolina Herrera and Celine have made it popular again to wear shiny things. Sparkling mini dresses are a nice choice, and you can tone them down or hype them up with your preferred styling.


Space-dyed knit 








 




 


 






 





 






 


 


 






 


 






 


 


 








 


 




A post shared by @rodmalanao







 


Tie-dye for knitwear is the it-thing this year, with huge brands like Missoni, Proenza Schouler, Bevza and Eckhaus Latta reinventing the way we wear knit.


Locally, designer Rod Malanao surely takes fashionistas to a whole new level of tie-dye knit with eyecandy colors and amazing craftsmanship and we're here for it.


'Loungerie'






Since the pandemic has forced people to stay more at home, 'loungerie' has become a bigger trend this year.

Shein, screenshot








 


Our love affair with loungewear is going strong this 2022, but this time with the help of lounge lingerie — or loungerie for short. 


The trend combines the ease and comfort of lounge outfits with the sexy luxury feel of lingerie.


RELATED: LIST: Beauty trends that will explode in 2022


 
















 



Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













Fashion and Beauty
fbtw










