In photos: Fashion trends 2022 nod to WFH, Year of the Tiger

Since it is Year of the Tiger, tiger prints are 'in' again. Fendi celebrates the 2022 Spring Festival and the start of the Year of the Tiger with an exclusive capsule collection, which embodies the courageous, vigorous, active and enthusiastic personality of the people born in the Year of the Tiger.

NEW YORK — While the global pandemic has continued to impact the way we dress, fashion is still one of the best ways to cope with our everyday woes.

Fashion houses have now become more optimistic, or rather realistic, as they design again like how they want to and not how the virus dictate them to. It's about living and accepting our new reality by embracing our personal style again and leveling up our fashion sense — pandemic or not.

Time to upgrade your style mindset and update your closet with these fashion trends that are predicted to be huge this 2022:

Very Peri

Shein, screenshot Two ways to wear Very Peri: Subtly sexy (left) or sweet and sassy (right).

The color of the year always tops fashion forecasts.

Lilac, lavender, periwinkle, pastel violet — call it what you like but according to Pantone Color Institute, this year's color of the year, Very Peri, is “a symbol of the global zeitgeist of the moment and the transition we are going through.”

Go micro

Shein, screenshot Ensembles with micro slits and blazers

From micro slits to micro blazers, downsizing is a must-have this season. As seen at huge fashion brands like Jacquemus, Proenza Schouler and Miu Miu, leaner, more tailored silhouettes make for a chicer yet effortless look. You may pair it with slim pants or even short skirts and you can still look as put-together or as casual as you intend to.

Catsuits

Saint Laurent and Burberry have made catsuits an unexpected fave among fashionistas these days. And why not? You can wear it in one go, slide into it easily and you can look instantly fierce. Locally, Filipino clothing line La Glamour Queen can cater to your catsuit needs.

Anything sparkling

Shein, screenshot Nothing can make you standout more than wearing something shiny, whether in a Zoom meeting or an intimate gathering.

Carolina Herrera and Celine have made it popular again to wear shiny things. Sparkling mini dresses are a nice choice, and you can tone them down or hype them up with your preferred styling.

Space-dyed knit

Tie-dye for knitwear is the it-thing this year, with huge brands like Missoni, Proenza Schouler, Bevza and Eckhaus Latta reinventing the way we wear knit.

Locally, designer Rod Malanao surely takes fashionistas to a whole new level of tie-dye knit with eyecandy colors and amazing craftsmanship and we're here for it.

'Loungerie'

Shein, screenshot Since the pandemic has forced people to stay more at home, 'loungerie' has become a bigger trend this year.

Our love affair with loungewear is going strong this 2022, but this time with the help of lounge lingerie — or loungerie for short.

The trend combines the ease and comfort of lounge outfits with the sexy luxury feel of lingerie.

