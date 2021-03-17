THE BUDGETARIAN
Ever Bilena answers to FDA's 'contaminated' lip, cheek stain allegations
Ever Bilena Lip & Cheek Stain Night Berry
Ever Bilena/Released

Ever Bilena answers to FDA’s ‘contaminated’ lip, cheek stain allegations

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - March 17, 2021 - 4:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino cosmetics label Ever Bilena has replied to the allegations issued by the country’s Food and Drug Authority (FDA) about its products that allegedly contained “microbial contaminants.”

“We would like to inform everyone that all of our products go through quality control before they are go signaled for distribution to the market. Each Ever Bilena product is subjected to microbial testing prior to release to trade. Everything released from warehouse are FDA compliant,” the company said in a statement sent to Philstar.com.

The company, however, agreed to check its products in question to verify FDA’s claims. 

“Our Product Development team will check retention samples in our head office to validate FDA’s claims for specific batch of EB LIP & CHEEK STAIN NIGHT BERRY (Batch: 19A03QW only). The test will take 5-7 days. We will update you once results are available.”

The statement came after FDA issued an advisory to the public from buying and using a local beauty product after it found it to contain microbial contaminants. 

 

***FDA Advisory No.2021-*** The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns the public from purchasing and using the...

Posted by Food and Drug Administration Philippines on Monday, March 15, 2021

 

Ever Bilena's Lip & Cheek Stain Night Berry was flagged down by the agency on an advisory dated March 2, 2021.

"The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns the public from purchasing and using the adulterated cosmetic product EB EVER BILENA LIP & CHEEK STAIN NIGHT BERRY which tested and found to contain MICROBIAL CONTAMINANTS beyond the 1000 cfu/g limit set by the FDA, and as published in the ASEAN Cosmetic Directive (ACD)," read FDA Advisory No. 2021-0479 posted on the agency's Facebook page.

The advisory contains the name of its manufacturer, Ever Bilena Cosmetics, Inc. and specified that it was manufactured in China. It also included the lot/batch number, 19A03QW. The manufacturing and expiration dates of the said product is "not indicated.”

FDA added that the "adulterated product is found to be non-compliant with the existing standards.” It stressed that it might "pose potential hazards" and its use may "result to adverse reactions, including but not limited to, skin irritation, itchiness, anaphylactic shock and organ failure."

The advisory also urged the public to always verify with the agency if a product is safe to use. FDA has a verification portal (https://verification.fda.gov.ph) where the public can check if a product is approved by the agency.

