WATCH: Beauty queen-actress Isabelle de Leon gives makeup tips for Zoom meetings

MANILA, Philippines — A light makeup will do for those who regularly attend virtual meetings, said actress and Miss Multinational Philippines 2019 Isabelle de Leon.

As someone who has grown literally in front of the cameras, the former child actress shared this simple beauty tip to Philstar.com.

"Sa pageant, makapal talaga gawa ng malakas 'yung ilaw. So 'pag namatay ang ilaw doon at bumaba off-stage, sobrang makapal talaga ang makeup ng mga kandidata, pero pagdating sa stage nawa-wash out gawa ng sobrang malakas 'yung ilaw. Iba rin naman 'pag sa taping," shared the star of TV5 show "Ate ng Ate Ko."

She continued, "Pero 'pag Zoom meetings gaya nito, daylight lang naman ito or minsan yung iba nagri-ring light. Advice ko lang siguro is mas light lang na makeup kasi kontrolado mo naman 'yung ilaw mo with the daylight at ring light. As long as maganda na siyang tingnan sa screen, mas maganda siguro na light lang na makeup."

Isabelle has her own makeup line and is set to compete at the Miss Multinational pageant sometime this year. — Video by Efigenio Toledo IV

