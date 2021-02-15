Singles Awareness Day: Isabelle 'Duday' de Leon says singles shouldn't have toxic relationship with self

MANILA, Philippines — In time for Singles Awareness Day today, beauty queen Isabelle de Leon had an advice for single people just like her.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, the Philippine representative to the upcoming Miss Multinational pageant this year said that self-love is important for single people.

“Self-love. Siyempre nakakalungkot 'yon makikita mo na may mga partner-partner nanaman, magbibigayan ng chocolates. Kung pwede lang mam-block sa totoong buhay eh,” Isabelle said.

“Siguro unahin mo munang mahalin ang sarili mo and take this opportunity to have more time on yourself, become a better version of yourself. Kasi 'pag buo ka na, mas madali nang makahanap ng tao. Hindi kailangan na ka-partner mo o 'yung taong mamahalin mo yung bubuo sa'yo. Unfair 'yon para sa kanya. Kailangan pagsasamahin niyo 'yung buo ka, buo siya then pagsasamahin niyo yung joy na 'yon,” she added.

When planning to be in a relationship, Isabelle said that a person should not expect his partner to fix him or her.

“Pero kung ineexpect mo na bubuuin ka ng isang tao, na feeling mo magiging buo ka para sa isang tao, magiging toxic 'yong relationship na 'yon. Magiging dependent 'yung happiness mo sa kanya. Siya rin mapapagod sa'yo,” she said.

“Take this time na wala ka pang kahati sa oras mo na gawin 'yung mga hindi mo kayang gawin. Keep evolving and become the better version of yourself.”

Singles Awareness Day is celebrated on February 15. This unofficial holiday is celebrated by single people to complement Valentine's Day.

Isabelle rose to fame via the TV sitcom "Daddy Di Do Du," where she starred opposite Vic Sotto, Maxene Magalona and Danica Sotto. — Video by Efigenio Toledo IV