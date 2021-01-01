THE BUDGETARIAN
WATCH: Meanings behind Colors of the Year 2021, Maine Mendoza's 'fave' yellow
Kata Dayanghirang (Philstar.com) - January 1, 2021 - 3:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — Will 2021 be a year of full of hope, fortitude and vivacity as opposed to last year's drab and painful images of loss and sadness? 

Pantone said that 2020's color of the year was Classic Blue, and it was a forecast that hit close to home as the color is usually associated with scrub suits of medical practitioners. COVID-19 still rages on, and the battle ensues for many doctors, nurses and hospital staff to this day of writing. 

Pantone forecasts 2021 to be a year, hopefully, of a more positive vibes with splashes of happiness amid the process of recovery. Next year's color of the year is not just one but two: Ultimate Grey and Illuminating. 

The colors are nothing fancy; they are actually seen in almost anywhere: clothes, accessories, and even homes with those quirky trinkets from your past travels. 

Pantone likened Ultimate Grey to “pebbles on the beach and natural elements," while Illuminating is a shade that is “bright and cheerful”, “sparkling with vivacity” and “imbued with solar power."

Illuminating is also a shade of yellow, actress and TV host Maine Mendoza's favorite color that was also featured on the cover of her book.

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm)

 

According to colorpsychology.org, gray is the color of "neutrality, wisdom, intelligence, stability, resignation, dignity and compromise" while yellow signifies "communication, enlightenment, sunlight and spirituality." 

This year's color choices is “a message of happiness supported by fortitude," Pantone said.  

In an interview with Vogue, Pantone trendcasters said: "It became apparent that there was never going to be one color that could express everything that needed to be expressed — that it was, instead, critical to have two independent colours that could come together.” — Video editing by Efigenio Toledo IV

1 hour ago
