Miss Universe Philippines explains design behind crown for 2020 pageant
The Miss Universe Philippines 2020 "Filipina" Crown
Miss Universe Philippines via Facebook
Miss Universe Philippines explains design behind crown for 2020 pageant
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 21, 2020 - 12:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines 2020 "Filipina" Crown has finally been revealed ahead of the coronation this weekend.

The crown was crafted by the Villarica Family, owners of the Villarica Pawnshop Chain.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The 2020 Miss Universe Philippines Crown. The crown represents the achievement of one’s mind over body as a Filipina. It will be a symbol of triumph over one’s journey of trials, hard work and perseverance in obtaining one’s dream. A dream that has become a reality that would inhabit her mind, heart and spirit. The elements of the FILIPINA crown reflect the true meaning of womanhood. The swirl of leaves are like the lives of every woman who seeks success in different forms yet still keeps the Filipino values in their hearts. Every diamond embedded in each leaf lusters like smiles that sparkle the lives of people that she encounters. The yellow pearls express creativity, intelligence, optimism and fear of God - characteristics that make every Filipina a gem in her family. Sapphire, Ruby and Topaz represent the flag of every proud Filipina, a woman who believes in the beauty of her race, the strength that runs in the veins of her blood and the beat of her heart that would always describe a true FILIPINA. #PhenomenalWoman #Filipina

A post shared by Miss Universe PH Official (@themissuniverseph) on

 

“More than their expertise on gems and jewelry, they provided us with valuable insights on the significance of precious stones and what each one represents. These gems are emblems of dreams, ambition, happiness, pride, self-worth, and empowerment,” Miss Universe Philippines wrote.

The pageant organization provided insight into the individual elements of the crown’s design, which collectively “reflect the true meaning of womanhood”:

  • The swirl of leaves is compared to “the lives of every woman who seeks success in different forms yet still keeps the Filipino values in their hearts.”
  • Diamonds embedded in each leaf resemble “smiles that sparkle the lives of people that she encounters.”
  • The yellow pearls exude creativity, intelligence, optimism and a fear of God — characteristics said to “make every Filipina a gem in her family.”
  • The sapphire, ruby and topaz represent the Filipino flag.

“The crown represents the achievement of one’s mind over body as a Filipina. It will be a symbol of triumph over one’s journey of trials, hard work and perseverance in obtaining one’s dream.  A dream that has become a reality that would inhabit her mind, heart and spirit.”

 

In the Philippines, Meycauayan, Bulacan is renowned as the center of world-class craftsmanship in fine jewelry-making....

Posted by Miss Universe Philippines on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

