COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Your breasts are blessed: Itâ€™s time to bid goodbye to breast insecurity
All breast shapes and sizes are all equally healthy, and no shape or size is considered more ideal than the other.
Photo Release
Your breasts are blessed: It’s time to bid goodbye to breast insecurity
(Philstar.com) - September 21, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — If you could describe your breasts in one word, what would it be? If you picked flat, droopy, average, or heavy— none of those words are worth feeling bad about. Time to end hating on your breasts, learn how to appreciate them instead!

First, there is no shape or size that falls under “healthy breasts.” All breast shapes and sizes are all equally healthy, and no shape or size is considered more ideal than the other.

Oftentimes, women feel bad about their breast shape or size because they don’t understand how to work with what they have.

For saggy boobs, don’t let that droop bring you down! Use a lifting bra with an underwire so you can create a definite shape for your breasts. Also, saggy boobs are completely normal, especially for those with heavier sets of breasts. A full cup bra is recommended as well, as it provides lift and form.

Try the Louise Non Wire Full Cup Bra and Clarina Underwire Lifting and Shaping Bra from Avon.

Your breasts are blessed: It’s time to bid goodbye to breast insecurity

Louise Non-wire  Full Cup Bra, P410/460; Clarina Underwire Shaping & Lifting Bra, P560

Photo Release

For women with small or flat chests, a push-up bra can bring you power like never before! Push-up bras are awesome if you’re going for a curvier form, but there’s also absolutely nothing wrong with wearing a non-wired bra for a light amount of support.

Your femininity still stands no matter how big or small your chest may be. Avon’s Carrie Underwire Bra and Carly Non-Wire Bra will suit your flat and fab boobs best.

Your breasts are blessed: It’s time to bid goodbye to breast insecurity
Carrie Underwire Bra, P380; Carly Non-Wire Bra, P345
Photo Release

A lot of women also have insecurity about having uneven or asymmetric breasts, but that’s completely normal! While there’s nothing wrong about it, a good full cup bra will easily fix the difference in size.

You can still proudly walk chest out without having to worry about how your breast shape appears, as the right bra can bring them to its best form. For that nice fit that will give your breasts equal billing, check out Avon’s Louella Underwire Full Cup Bra and Ivette Underwire Lifting Bra.

Your breasts are blessed: It’s time to bid goodbye to breast insecurity
Louella Underwire Full Cup Bra, P440/480; Ivette Underwire Lifting Bra, P560
Photo Release

Shaped For More

All breasts are beautiful and blessed, you just have to give them the love that they deserve!

Avon Intimate Apparel has launched Shaped For More, a campaign celebrating breast diversity. Whether your breasts are perky, saggy, large or small–nothing is in your way towards achieving your purpose. All you need is the right support.

To celebrate this exciting campaign, Avon is also holding the Femme-Powerment Fashion Show, an online event featuring real women with real bodies.

Top-charting artist Julie Ann San Jose will also be providing femme-powering tunes as the models walk their runway.

Tune in and #JoinTheBoobment on September 26, 2 p.m. on Avon Philippines’ Facebook Page.

 

Find the best bras for your breast shape and start feeling good about your breasts at Avon’s online store http://shopavon.ph/ShapedForMore now.

AVON
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
4 days ago
Newest online beauty destination lets shoppers give back to others
4 days ago
Today, there is now a one-stop shop for all lifestyle needs. This is Beauty Scout, the newest online destination for well-curated...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
4 days ago
Viral event: London Fashion Week opens with online focus
By Pauline Froissart | 4 days ago
The twice-annual event aims to be both more intimate and open, organizers say, with the coronavirus pandemic meaning only...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Sponsored
4 days ago
Discover beauty by the richness of nature with the all-new Cream Silk Ultra Conditioner
4 days ago
Harnessing the full power of nature, Cream Silk unveils its first-ever conditioner inspired by the lusciousness that Mother...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
5 days ago
The twists and turns of our pandemic journey
By Sheree Gotuaco | 5 days ago
Coming from a brick-and-mortar background, with our brands Freeway, Ensembles and Solo, we have transitioned to fashion ...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Natural beauty is more ‘in’ than ever
By Therese Jamora-Garceau | September 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Beauty-wise, the quarantine made me want to shift to brands that are clean, green and natural.
5 days ago
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
5 days ago
Work-from-home STAPLES you can wear long after quarantine
By Maurice Arcache | 5 days ago
The “royal” of the retail world Ben Chan gave us more reasons to dress up for work (at home) with the launch of...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with