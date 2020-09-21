Your breasts are blessed: Itâ€™s time to bid goodbye to breast insecurity

MANILA, Philippines — If you could describe your breasts in one word, what would it be? If you picked flat, droopy, average, or heavy— none of those words are worth feeling bad about. Time to end hating on your breasts, learn how to appreciate them instead!

First, there is no shape or size that falls under “healthy breasts.” All breast shapes and sizes are all equally healthy, and no shape or size is considered more ideal than the other.

Oftentimes, women feel bad about their breast shape or size because they don’t understand how to work with what they have.

For saggy boobs, don’t let that droop bring you down! Use a lifting bra with an underwire so you can create a definite shape for your breasts. Also, saggy boobs are completely normal, especially for those with heavier sets of breasts. A full cup bra is recommended as well, as it provides lift and form.

Try the Louise Non Wire Full Cup Bra and Clarina Underwire Lifting and Shaping Bra from Avon.

Louise Non-wire Full Cup Bra, P410/460; Clarina Underwire Shaping & Lifting Bra, P560 Photo Release

For women with small or flat chests, a push-up bra can bring you power like never before! Push-up bras are awesome if you’re going for a curvier form, but there’s also absolutely nothing wrong with wearing a non-wired bra for a light amount of support.

Your femininity still stands no matter how big or small your chest may be. Avon’s Carrie Underwire Bra and Carly Non-Wire Bra will suit your flat and fab boobs best.

Photo Release Carrie Underwire Bra, P380; Carly Non-Wire Bra, P345

A lot of women also have insecurity about having uneven or asymmetric breasts, but that’s completely normal! While there’s nothing wrong about it, a good full cup bra will easily fix the difference in size.

You can still proudly walk chest out without having to worry about how your breast shape appears, as the right bra can bring them to its best form. For that nice fit that will give your breasts equal billing, check out Avon’s Louella Underwire Full Cup Bra and Ivette Underwire Lifting Bra.

Photo Release Louella Underwire Full Cup Bra, P440/480; Ivette Underwire Lifting Bra, P560

Shaped For More

All breasts are beautiful and blessed, you just have to give them the love that they deserve!

Avon Intimate Apparel has launched Shaped For More, a campaign celebrating breast diversity. Whether your breasts are perky, saggy, large or small–nothing is in your way towards achieving your purpose. All you need is the right support.

To celebrate this exciting campaign, Avon is also holding the Femme-Powerment Fashion Show, an online event featuring real women with real bodies.

Top-charting artist Julie Ann San Jose will also be providing femme-powering tunes as the models walk their runway.

Tune in and #JoinTheBoobment on September 26, 2 p.m. on Avon Philippines’ Facebook Page.

Find the best bras for your breast shape and start feeling good about your breasts at Avon’s online store http://shopavon.ph/ShapedForMore now.