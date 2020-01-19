MANILA, Philippines — It has only been around 10 months since ITZY’s debut but this sensational K-Pop girl group has more than proven that they are indeed a powerhouse. With six ‘Rookie of the Year’ titles on their massive collection of awards, along with their trending music videos, ITZY has successfully displayed their grandeur to the warm Manila crowd.

Last Dec. 8, Filipino MIDZYs (ITZY’s fan club name) flocked to the New Frontier Theater with ecstatic hearts to see Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna at their Premiere Showcase Tour.

The Theater was filled with the deafening screams of the crowd a mix of different types of fans, but undeniably dominated by delighted fanboys who had been captivated by ITZY’s charm.

Known for their charismatic confidence as rookie performers, ITZY didn’t fail to show their prowess as they performed hits such as ‘Icy’ and ‘Dalla Dalla.’

Aside from that, they revealed different sides of their personalities through the fun and adorable talk segments they prepared for all their MIDZYs. It was ITZY’s first time in the Philippines but Filipino MIDZYs were instantly blown away as the girl group proved that they truly deserve all of the love that they have been receiving from fans worldwide through this showcase tour.

They have indeed set the bar high for all the K-Pop rookie groups in the industry and the Philippines is lucky to have witnessed the beginning of a luminous future for ITZY. ITZY Premiere Showcase Tour ‘ITZY? ITZY!’ IN MANILA was presented by JYP Entertainment and PULP Live World and powered by Globe.