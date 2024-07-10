^

'Most important series of 2024': Alden Richards says 'Pulang Araw' planned 10 years ago

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 10, 2024 | 1:36pm
Alden Richards
MANILA, Philippines — Alden Richards said the concept of his upcoming historical starrer "Pulang Araw" was already introduced to him 10 years ago. 

"Lingid sa kaalaman ng nakararami, nabanggit na po sa akin ito ng aking boss, si Ms. Annette (Gozon-Valdes, GMA executive), sampung taon na ang nakalilipas," the actor said at Tuesday's press conference for the show held in Makati. 

He continued, "Ito po'y totoo. Ang 'Pulang Araw' po ay matagal nang nasa baul ng konsepto ng GMA." 

Alden said there have been changes in the story, but he is grateful that even after a decade, he was still considered to be part of the show. 

"I think this is the most relevant and important series of 2024," Alden said. 

Head writer and concept creator Suzette Doctolero, meanwhile, told Philstar.com after the press conference that she actually came up with the concept right after she did the 2011 show "Amaya." 

"Sabi ni Alden, 10 years. Pero ang totoo niyan, after 2011, ginawa ko na ang konseptong ito. So around 2012. So it's more than 10 years. In-approve na 'yan 2012 pa lang," she told Philstar.com. 

She confirmed that Alden had always been chosen to star in "Pulang Araw." She also revealed that Marian Rivera was also considered for the show. 

It was already approved 12 years ago but they were not able to push through with it because it was expensive at that time, even more expensive with another of their hit show that is still being shown in Netflix today, the 2022 historical portal fantasy drama "Maria Clara at Ibarra." 

Doctolero said that the second revision, which is what is going to be seen in the soon-to-air show, had minor changes. 

"'Yung second revision sa concept ay ginawa nating apat sila na main characters na naka-ganda sa kwento. 'Yun lang naman ang changes," she said. 

"Pulang Araw" tells the story of four friends, played by Alden, Barbie Forteza, David Licauco and Sanya Lopez, whose lives and loves are going to be tested when war breaks out. It is set during the Japanese occupation of the Philippines during World War II. 

It will be streamed first on Netflix on July 26, and will start airing on GMA-7 on July 29 right after the newcast "24 Oras." 

