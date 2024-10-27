'Pink Latte' for Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October

MANILA, Philippines — The Ortigas skyline has once again lit up in pink, as two established companies, Marco Polo Ortigas Manila and Cardinal Santos Medical Center (CSMC), join hands for a cause called "Pinktober" this October.

Pinktober is Marco Polo Ortigas’ advocacy on Breast Cancer Awareness, which takes place every year in October as part of the observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This year, it is in partnership with Cardinal Santos Medical Center.

The hotel has customized a Pink Latte (P200 per serving) specifically for the Pinktober campaign, and this is available until the end of the month in five of Marco Polo Ortigas’ restaurants and bars, Café Pronto, Cucina, Lung Hin, Connect Lounge, and in-room dining.

The refreshing drink enchants with a vibrant hue and creamy texture, seamlessly blending earthy beetroot sweetness with rich, velvety milk. A hint of espresso adds depth, balancing the flavors with a gentle bitterness, while subtle notes of vanilla or cinnamon elevate the experience. This beverage is not only a treat for the senses but also a warm embrace of community support for a meaningful cause.

“Marco Polo Ortigas Manila is grateful to its stakeholders and patrons, for allowing continuity of the hotel’s Breast Cancer Awareness advocacy. We wish to help, in what humble capacity we can, to fight the good fight against this illness,” General Manager Fredrik Johansson shared. “We learned that, in the Philippines, breast cancer occurrence is among the highest in Asia. Verified data affirms the ever-increasing need to raise awareness, in order for more lives to be saved by early detection and proper treatment.”

Two established institutions join hands for a Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign

For Cardinal Santos Medical Center, whose foundation will be benefitting from the project, its President and Chief Executive Officer, Raul C. Pagdanganan, said: “We are pleased to partner with Marco Polo Ortigas Manila for this important cause. Proceeds from the sales [of the Pink Latte] will be generously donated to the Cardinal Medical Charities Foundation Inc. (CMCFI), our arm in providing quality care for the underserved.:

The foundation provides financial support to underprivileged patients seeking breast cancer treatment. The hospital is a PhilHealth-accredited healthcare facility for the Breast Cancer Z-Benefit package.

The Pinktober campaign runs until October 31.

RELATED: Month-long events for Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2024