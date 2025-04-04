Dusit expanding in Philippines through Greenhills branch

MANILA, Philippines — Thai hotel and property development company Dusit International is expanding its presence in the Philippines through Dusit Greenhills Manila, set to open by the end of next year.

Dusit signed a hotel management agreement with Primex Realty Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Filipino property developer Primex Corporation, to manage the new branch which will be situated on the top 10 floors of Primex Tower.

The 50-storey mixed-use development structure is the tallest skyscraper in San Juan City and is conveniently situated within the National Capital Region.

Dusit Greenhills Manila will feature 200 guest rooms and world-class facilities to join the building's premium retail and office spaces.

The hotel space will also have Thai restaurant Benjarong, an all-day dining restaurant, a gym a ballroom, meeting rooms, and a rooftop bar and swimming pool.

Dusit's Chief Operating Officer Gilles Cretallaz said in a statement the company is eyeing to open nine more properties in the Philippines over the next five years, reinforcing the country's status as Dusit's second-largest destination outside of Thailand.

The company's current existing portfolio in the Philippines includes Dusit Thani Manila, Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu Resort, Dusit Thani Residence Davao, dusitD2 Davao, and Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort.

All are a part of 296 properties Dusit manages across 18 countries, including 57 operating under Dusit Hotels and Resorts and 239 luxury villas under Elite Havens.

