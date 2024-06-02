'Umpisahan na ninyo': Diwata gives advice to people who want to start their business

MANILA, Philippines — Entrepreneur and social media sensation Diwata gave advice to people who are contemplating starting their own business.

During the Shift x Chillax Vape Fest 2024, Philstar.com asked Diwata for his advice to aspiring business owners like himself.

"Sa lahat ng mga gustong mag-negosyo, kung gusto niyong mag-negosyo talaga, kung kaya niyo nang umpisahan, umpisahan na ninyo. Kasi kailan niyo pa uumpisahan, 'pag hindi niyo na kaya?" he said.

The always viral entrepreneur, born Deo Balbuena, also said that giving up is not an option to reach their dreams.

"Walang imposibleng makamit 'yung mga pangarap natin sa buhay kung bibigyan na natin ng aksyon ngayon pa lang," he said.

"Kung madapa man tayo, 'wag sumuko. Bumangon ulit at lalo pa nating galingan. Ganon lang, labanan lahat ng mga struggles sa buhay kasi ganon ang ginagawa ko e. Laban pa rin. Ganon naman ang buhay. Up and down lang," he added.

Shift and Chillax, two of the leading vape brands in the country, held its collaboration/launch via the first-ever VapeFest in Pasig City.

The event was attended by the country's top social media influencers led by Rosmar, Boss Toyo, Diwata, Ava Mendez, Bogart, among other 50+ more invited influencers. — Video by Jan Milo Severo, editing by Anjilica Andaya

