The diverse world of Tetra Pak carton packaging

The importance of packaging for F&B products goes beyond aesthetics; it plays a crucial role in preserving freshness, ensuring safety, and enhancing convenience, ultimately shaping our overall consumer experience.

MANILA, Philippines — Have you ever paused to think about the intricate details that go into making your favorite food and beverage packaging?

Tetra Pak is the world leading food processing and packaging solutions company. For decades, Tetra Pak has been the pioneer in carton packaging, offering a wide range of innovative packages to make food safe and available, everywhere.

Keeping food and beverage fresh and safe

As consumers, we would want to know that the food and beverages we consume are safe, fresh and full of nutrition and flavor when it reaches us.

Tetra Pak’s highly sterile aseptic packaging solutions ensure products have at six-months shelf life without the need for refrigeration or preservatives.

Our aseptic process ensures that both food and packaging materials are free of harmful bacteria when food is packaged. Everything in the production chain is commercially sterile. That includes food and packaging materials, all machinery, and the environment in which the packaging takes place.

Our carton packages are formed from several layers of material selected for their strength, protective qualities and sustainability.

An extensive packaging portfolio

At Tetra Pak, we have a wide package range—for dairy, juice, liquid beverages, plant-based and beyond. We offer various sizes, shapes and innovative solutions for aseptic, chilled and food production.

Here are some examples of our most popular and innovative packaging solutions. An all-time favorite, the Tetra Brik® Aseptic is a brick-like shaped carton is perfect for holding and storing long-life liquid foods such as milk and juice-based products.

Another popular format is an octagonal-shaped carton package, where the prismatic shape fits in hands of all sizes, perfect for on-the-go consumption in addition to its aesthetically-pleasing appearance.

We also have wedge-like shaped package offering a versatile and cost efficient option, and square shaped carton package designed for food products traditionally packed in cans, glass jars or pouches.

These different shapes and forms not only provide structural stability but also enhances the ease of pouring and handling, making it convenient for consumers.

From forest to shelf

Beyond the diverse shapes and sizes, we are committed to sustainability. Tetra Pak cartons are crafted using a combination of renewable materials with wood fibres being a primary component, keeping the use of non-renewable materials to a minimum.

The use of renewable raw materials, such as wood or sugarcane, allows us to reduce a package’s carbon footprint.

To ensure that our materials are sourced responsibly and sustainably, we work with the Forest Stewardship Council™ (FSC™), certifying that our paperboard comes from forests managed in accordance with the principles of sustainable forest management, and Bonsucro, certifying the responsible sourcing of renewable polymers, fully traceable to their sugarcane origin.

We continue to increase the renewable content in our products, offering innovations such as paper-based straws and sugarcane-based plastic layers and caps for example.

Supporting circular economy

Apart from safeguarding your food, we are also focused on minimizing our impact on the environment. We aim to collect used beverage carton (UBC) and recycle them into quality materials and goods, keeping them in use and out of landfills.

By adopting the “clean, dry and flatten” approach before recycling, consumer play a crucial role in contributing to a more sustainable future. This simple action ensures that cartons can be efficiently collected, sorted, and recycled into useful materials that benefit communities.

Tetra Pak's commitment to offering a wide array of shapes and sizes for consumers reflects our dedication to providing practical, sustainable, and visually appealing packaging solutions. The next time you pick up your favorite beverage, make sure it is in a Tetra Pak carton!

About the Author: Catherine Chua is the Sustainability Manager at Tetra Pak Philippines.

Editor’s Note: This article is sponsored by Tetra Pak. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.