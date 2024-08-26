Veteran business broadcasters join Korina Sanchez in Bilyonaryo News Channel

MANILA, Philippines — Brand new broadcast television channel Bilyonaryo News Channel is taking its viral business news reporting to a wider audience with signature programs that cover all the bases of the business landscape in the country.



The new channel is launching a line of programming catering to the Bilyonaryo followers with a robust mix of business and corporate shows. This new block of programs, slated to air from Mondays to Fridays, focus on news and significant stories that affect the state of businesses and the economy, as well as in-depth analysis and discussions with industry leaders and experts on key issues and insights on corporate and public policy.



Maiki Oreta, the veteran business broadcaster and the founder of the socially oriented organization dedicated to empowering Filipino youth in business and entrepreneurship, Kiddo-preneur,hosts “Basis Points,” 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., and “Industry Beacon,” 11:30 a.m. to 12 pm. Oreta lends her proficiency in business journalism and entrepreneurship to keep investors in the loop on the market’s movement and the events affecting it.

“The Basis Points” provides a timely update on the equities market’s performance and the latest news on business and the economy. While the more candid 30-minute business talk show, “Industry Beacon” provides industry experts a platform to talk to various business chambers and leaders for insightful discussions.



Returning to Philippine television is Raine Musñgi, a distinguished business news journalist and presenter, who will anchor and produce “Follow The Money” from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. This half-hour program offers a masterclass in personal finance, equipping viewers with essential strategies for saving, earning, and growing wealth through diverse investment avenues.

"Follow the Money" will also feature the top wealth and fund managers, providing invaluable insights and guidance on navigating investments with confidence and success.



Seasoned news and public affairs anchor, Mai Rodriguez headlines “Pathways to Success,” Mondays to Fridays from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The show sheds a spotlight on various industries to offer a fresh perspective on the big players that shape the way businesses operate as well as the micro, small and eedium enterprises and social enterprises that are changing the game.



The channel will also air previous episodes of news and broadcast icon Ces Drilon’s “Usapang Bilyonaryo” as it prepares for a new season of the innovative program.



To ensure maximum exposure of the key programs that are most relevant to the Bilyonaryo News Channel's core audience, the business block programs are replayed from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the same day of broadcast.



Set to make a wider television broadcast on September 9, the Bilyonaryo News Channel is available over free-to-watch television channel BEAM TV 31 (through digital TV boxes in Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Baguio, Zamboanga and Naga), and leading cable TV provider, Cignal Channel 24.

Recently, veteran journalist Korina Sanchez has returned to news reporting after a decade via Bilyonaryo News Channel.

Korina, who last appeared in “TV Patrol” in 2015, has remained a familiar face in lifestyle programming with shows like “Rated Korina” (airing on TV5, A2Z, and Kapamilya Channel) and “Korina Interviews” (on Net 25). Her move to the news channel signals a significant return to her roots in news and public affairs.

“And now… Back to the news,” Korina announced on her Instagram page.

