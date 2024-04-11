Ever Bilena goes green, helps reduce plastic footprint

Ever Bilena works with Republic Cement's ecoloop program to divert post-consumer packaging and utilize it as an alternative energy source

MANILA, Philippines — Creating a beautiful world and empowering people to lead beautiful lives that transcend beyond the ordinary.

This is the purpose statement of Ever Bilena Cosmetics Inc., and, just recently, the pioneering cosmetics company proved how passionately it lives up to this purpose statement when it consciously decided to go green and make an important step towards environmental awareness and preservation. The brand partnered with Republic Cement’s ecoloop to help divert plastic waste and empower a sustainable future.

Through this partnership, the company is making significant strides towards environmental responsibility. This innovative initiative goes beyond offering beautiful products; it's about creating a beautiful world with sustainable practices.

By joining forces with ecoloop, Ever Bilena is actively tackling the plastic waste problem. The program is making it possible to divert post-consumer packaging from landfills and waterways and to be given a new lease on life through co-processing in Republic Cement's manufacturing process. This not only reduces waste but also utilizes it as an alternative fuel source, thus promoting a circular economy.

Some products on display in stores

By now, Ever Bilena’s collaboration with Republic Cement's ecoloop program has already helped divert 14.6 million sachets from landfills and waterways, bringing to life Ever Bilena’s purpose statement of "creating a beautiful world and empowering people to lead beautiful lives that transcend beyond the ordinary.”

According to Ever Bilena's Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Denice Sy, "At Ever Bilena, we consider sustainability as a core value. We recognize our responsibility in taking active steps to minimizing our plastic footprint. This partnership with Republic Cement's ecoloop is only one of the many sustainability initiatives that we have already started since the pandemic."

Apart from the partnership with ecoloop, the beauty brand has worked with Plastic Bank to help stop the equivalent of 1,683,502 plastic bottles from entering the ocean in 2023. Additionally, all of its products are paraben-free and cruelty-free, and carry the "clean beauty badge," essentially demonstrating its dedication to responsible ingredient sourcing and ethical practices.

Ever Bilena Cosmetics, Inc. is the mother company of renowned beauty brands Ever Bilena, Careline and Spotlight Cosmetics; skincare brands Hello Glow, Ever Organics and Hyaloo; and personal care and fragrance brands Blackwater and BW Women.