Shopee registers 50x uplift in live-selling during 12.12 sale; Tatak Pinoy enables global access for MSMEs

MANILA, Philippines — Good news for Filipino Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)!

Shopee, a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, is breaking barriers and opening new opportunities for growth for MSMEs with the recent launch of its Tatak Pinoy International.

A groundbreaking initiative, Tatak Pinoy International empowers local sellers to expand their business and connect with international customers, thus strengthening the global presence of Filipino brands. It will also empower Filipino entrepreneurs and artisans to showcase their talents and products to an international audience, promoting Philippine culture, craftsmanship, and ingenuity globally. This free program will be available first to Shopee’s markets in Singapore and Malaysia.

The launch of Tatak Pinoy marks a giant step that Shopee has made towards fulfilling its mission of empowering Filipino businesses in the digital era by giving them opportunities to grow, develop, and reach a wider audience. This can be seen in the online selling platform’s efforts through their various services and features, such as Shopee Live, Shopee Affiliates, and Shopee University, which offer sellers an avenue to learn how to start their e-commerce business, upscale their brand, and form tight-knit communities with KOLs (key opinion leaders) and buyers simultaneously.

“Shopee’s core mission has consistently been to support the growth and success of Filipino entrepreneurs. We’re excited about their potential to expand their presence globally... This underlines our unwavering dedication to fostering local economic growth and forging sustainable opportunities for our community of local MSMEs. We will remain committed to harnessing the transformative potential of technology to facilitate long-term growth for our Filipino sellers,” shared Vincent Lee, head of Shopee Philippines.

Tatak Pinoy International will soon be open to all Shopee sellers, promising online shoppers a shopping experience with seamless cross-border logistics support in the near future. This is similar to its present system, yet with a broader reach. It will help Filipino sellers connect with overseas buyers, which Shopee and its third-party logistics partners will process to fulfill the order successfully. Shopee sellers and brands can maintain their local selling experience but can now reach a wider buyer pool and higher order volume to expand their consumer base to Shopee users in other markets.

Considered as a significant development for the Philippine e-commerce market, Tatak Pinoy International aligns with the Philippines’ broader economic goals. It is expected to benefit local sellers and enhance cultural exchange and collaboration across Southeast Asia.

Shopee Live hits a 50x uplift in holiday orders during 12.12

Filipinos have shifted their holiday shopping online as they flock toward live selling to find the best holiday deals.

Shopee, for one, joined the country’s holiday shopping season with an outstanding 50x uplift in orders on Shopee Live, an interactive live-streaming feature in Shopee during its 12.12 Mega Pamasko Sale. With the gifting season in full swing, the first two minutes of the highly anticipated sale resulted in a whopping 12 million items sold on Shopee Live across markets.

The local holiday celebrations wouldn't be complete without the cherished tradition of "monito-monita" or the surprise exchange of gifts, which usually stretches for days. With the need to purchase gifts frequently and the holiday rush at its peak, shoppers have gone live-stream shopping to complete their lists. This gave Shopee Live 46x more new buyers locally and buyers collectively saved a massive P509 million with bigger savings brought in partnership with brands and sellers.

As the year draws to a close, Filipinos also look forward to year-end bonuses, which typically signal the opportunity to acquire major purchases, buy gifts for their loved ones, or reward themselves after a full year’s work. True enough, Home and Living items emerged as the top best-selling category, followed by Women’s Apparel and Mobile Accessories.

The holidays are also a good excuse for some retail therapy. Be it for looking their best during holiday parties, refreshing their wardrobe, or starting on an early resolution to stick to a skincare routine, Filipinos took this to heart as both the Fashion, and Health and Beauty categories saw a 5x uplift in orders. With all the shopping, Filipinos remain frugal and make good use of their money by stocking up on top-selling essentials such as face masks, organic baby wipes, and 3-in-1 twin coffee packs.

“Shopping on the platform has become part of the Filipinos’ purchasing behavior, especially during key celebrations. The holiday season is an integral part of the Filipino culture, and we are happy to be part of this special tradition of giving,” said Vincent Lee, Head of Shopee Philippines. “This is why we continue to find ways to provide both our buyers and sellers a more entertaining and rewarding shopping experience—and the great success achieved by Shopee Live during the 12.12 Mega Pamasko Sale is a testament to one of the many ways we continue to innovate.”