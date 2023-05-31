^

Lifestyle Business

Restaurants, real estate: Alden Richards shares how he grows money amid showbiz uncertainty

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 31, 2023 | 1:47pm
Restaurants, real estate: Alden Richards shares how he grows money amid showbiz uncertainty
GMA star Alden Richards modeling pieces from his sold-out first fashion collaboration line with celebrity designer Avel Bacudio, Avel x Alden, at the Manila Fashion Festival.
Avel x Alden/Released

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Alden Richards has a lot of things on his plate, and not just in a literal sense when it comes to food especially as he helps manage a restaurant franchise, just one of the business ventures he has entered in the past few years.

Talent manager and content creator Ogie Diaz got the chance to talk with Alden for his YouTube channel by paying a visit to Concha's Garden Cafe — the restaurant franchise Alden co-owns — in Cavite.

After some brief banters, Ogie asked Alden's intentions to open up a branch in Metro Manila, and the actor expressed interest, however, he admitted he and fellow partners were still reeling from the effects of having to close their Quezon City branch in the middle of the pandemic.

"'Yung memories at gatherings na nangyari doon, mga tao na napasaya ng food at experience, doon ako nalulungkot [at] 'yun ang pinaka-heartbreak[ing]," Alden shared. "Pero wala tayong choice, kailangan tanggapin kasi nga mas magiging malaki 'yung damage kapag pinilit pa namin."

While there are plans to open branches in the capital region, the focus at the moment are cities in provinces particularly in the northern parts of the Philippines.

Alden commended the ongoing success of Concha's four current branches and owed a lot of it to the food.

"Siguro ang naging strength talaga namin is, more than the ambience, people, staff, and crew, is really the food since pagkain 'yung champion namin dito, doon tayo nag-concentrate," Alden added, expressing gratitude for his co-partners who he says are hands-on for new recipes and maintaining the quality of signature dishes.

The actor explained he entered the food business because he loves to eat, "May business man na papasukin, why not food business since mahilig akong kumain?" He can cook well enough on his own with a recipe to follow, but rarely does he cook from scratch

There was a time where Alden was asked if a dish at Concha's would be named after him, something he gave a lot of thoughts on.

Related: Alden Richards clarifies gender identity issue, still waiting for ‘the one’ at 31

"Sabi ko 'Yes Concha's is under my name, kilala siya because of the Alden Richards brand, pero when it comes to the food gusto ko magkaroon ng sariling identity 'yung pagkain na hindi kailangan ipangalan sa akin,'" Alden said. "'Yung lasa ang magiging factor para matandaan siya ng tao, hindi dahil may Alden sa pangalan ng food."

Alden also owns a McDonald's branch in Biñan, Laguna, has entered the build-and-sell business, and put up the production company Myriad which does live events, co-productions, and e-sports.

"Pina-realize sa'kin na pagpapasok sa isang negosyo, siguro ang dapat unahang iisipin ay mahal mo ba magiging business mo? Ako mahal ko ang pagkain, ang gaming, alam ko ang nitty-gritty at field niyan," Alden explained.

The actor acknowledges that even with so much on his mind, he knows there are still a lot of things he could do.

"Hindi sa anong hindi pa nagagawa, pero ano pa ang puwedeng gawin... Kapag may opportunity na tingin ko kaya ko naman na bago sa akin, pinapasok ko 'yun," Alden ended. — Video from Ogie Diaz's YouTube channel

RELATED: Alden Richards happy for Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde’s upcoming wedding; has message for AlDub fans

ALDEN RICHARDS

OGIE DIAZ
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Restaurants, real estate: Alden Richards shares how he grows money amid showbiz uncertainty
2 hours ago

Restaurants, real estate: Alden Richards shares how he grows money amid showbiz uncertainty

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Actor Alden Richards has a lot of things on his plate, and not just in a literal sense when it comes to food especially as...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Never fight about money&rsquo;: Hanabishi siblings share secrets for continuing family business
Exclusive
23 hours ago

‘Never fight about money’: Hanabishi siblings share secrets for continuing family business

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 23 hours ago
At Hanabishi Appliances, however, siblings Jevon, Jasper, Cherish and Candice are not just COOs (children of owners).&nb...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
How Las Islas Filipinas is scaling up Filipino education from Down Under
Sponsored
1 day ago

How Las Islas Filipinas is scaling up Filipino education from Down Under

By May Dedicatoria | 1 day ago
Founder and CEO Ryan Sta. Maria-Everist of Las Islas Filipinas Education and Visa Services commits to open opportunities for...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Story of camaraderie, community: Meet Ate Alma in latest #GCashStory by Antoinette Jadaone
2 days ago

Story of camaraderie, community: Meet Ate Alma in latest #GCashStory by Antoinette Jadaone

2 days ago
Directed by Antoinette Jadaone, this chapter in #GCashStories pulls at heartstrings and proves how technology not only makes...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
From 'Batang Kikay' to beauty CEO: Aesthetic clinic owner launches beauty line&nbsp;
6 days ago

From 'Batang Kikay' to beauty CEO: Aesthetic clinic owner launches beauty line 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 days ago
She may share the same last name as a brood of popular, pretty actresses, but the equally pretty Anne Barretto is not related...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Beko lays out business development plans as it marks third year in Philippines
Sponsored
8 days ago

Beko lays out business development plans as it marks third year in Philippines

8 days ago
In celebration of its third year of operations, Beko announces its goal of being the number one European brand in the Philippine...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with