Alden Richards clarifies gender identity issue, still waiting for â€˜the oneâ€™ at 31

MANILA, Philippines — With his success as an actor, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Alden Richards seems to be missing something – love life, talent manager and actor Ogie Diaz pointed out in an interview uploaded yesterday in Diaz’s YouTube channel.

“Wala talaga, Mama Ogs, sa ngayon,” Alden straightforwardly said when asked if he has a girlfriend.

Ogie tried to squeeze Alden even more by asking if he even has a secret affair, but the “Eat Bulaga” host insisted that there is none.

Alden, however, clarified that he has no girlfriend not because he has made his career his priority.

“Hindi po sa hindi priority kaya lang may mga dinaanan akong past, mga nakaraan. Pero hinanap ko, ginusto ko s’ya, kaya lang tapos parang hindi nagwowork. ‘Pag pinipilit ko, for some reason, one way or another nagkakaro’n ng casualty.”

When Ogie asked to clarify what Alden meant by “casualty,” Alden explained, “Parang one way or another, meron at merong nagiging issue. Ang akin naman po du’n, siguro na-realize ko na the more s’yang pinipilit, the more s’yang nawawala. Parang buhangin po eh. The more kang kumakapit sa buhangin, lalong kumakawala sa kamay mo.”

Nonetheless, Alden stressed that getting married like his former AlDub love team partner Maine Mendoza is also in his plans.

“Pero of course, nasa plano ko po ang magkapamilya,” said the 31-year-old bachelor.

“’Yung mga babies po, gustong gusto ko magkaro’n talaga, sobra.”

When Ogie asked if Alden just wanted to have a child and no wife, Alden said: “Ay, gusto ko po may asawa. Mahirap po ‘yung single, single parent. At saka ayoko pong i-deprive ‘yung anak ko na lalaki lang siya na tatay lang ‘yung kilala n’ya. Gusto ko, buo ‘yung family.”

Alden recalled saying in an interview that he gave himself an ultimatum for getting hitched.

“Dapat by 35 kasal na ako… ‘Yun po ang sinabi ko sa sarili ko.”

Ogie then bravely asked Alden about his gender identity.

“I’m sure, aware ka rin naman. Hangga’t ‘di ka nag-gi-girlfriend, patuloy pa rin ‘yung mga issue sa gender. Hindi ka ba napipikon?” Ogie inquired.

“Nasanay na lang din po ako kasi siguro it’s really how I see myself. Kilala ko po ang sarili ko, kilala po ako nu’ng mga tao sa paligid ko, matagal ko na silang kasama. Ayoko naman po na para tumahimik ‘yung issue na ‘yun, is gagamit ako ng ibang tao para lang matapalan ‘yung issue kasi kawawa naman ‘yung tao. Hindi po kasi ako gan’un,” Alden said.

The host also explained why he has not been outspoken about his gender identity.

“Hindi ko po s’ya inaaddress kasi feeling ko wala naman po akong kailangan patunayan sa part na ‘yon. Mas okay na, okay lang, tuloy lang nila. Sanay naman na po ako d’yan. Pero ako, to myself, alam ko kung saan ako papunta… Mag-twe-12 years na po, hindi namatay ‘yan eh,” he quipped.

