'It's self-explanatory': Alden Richards echoes Maine Mendoza on rumors that they're married, have kids

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 26, 2023 | 12:57pm
AlDub, also known as MaiChard: Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza
The STAR, File

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Alden Richards denied that he is already married with former love team partner Maine Mendoza and they have twins.

In his interview with Boy Abunda in GMA-7' "Fast Talk," Alden said "I think everything is already self-explanatory."

Alden thanked the love team's fans for supporting them. 

"Uulitin ko po. During the AlDub era, nagpapasalamat po kami sa lahat ng suportang ibinigay niyo sa amin, and sa lahat po ng pagmamahal... Masaya po kami na napasaya namin kayo," he said. 

Alden said that he and Maine are very good friends right now. 

"But right now po kasi, kami ni Maine ngayon we're at a point na we're not getting any younger, and we've already made our, of course, personal choices. We're very good friends up to this point," he said. 

When asked "Wala kayong anak, hindi kayo kasal?" Alden said "Wala po, wala po."

