Fashion book for a cause with Alden Richards on cover starts pre-selling

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
May 30, 2023 | 1:51pm
Fashion book for a cause with Alden Richards on cover starts pre-selling
Alden Richards wearing pieces from his collaboration collection Avel x Alden on the cover of “Pormang Artista: 100+ Celebrities on Fashion and Style" by Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Dion Trinidad, NY Professional Photographer, Avel x Alden team; magazine layout by Avic Clemente

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso superstar Alden Richards is on the cover of a new fashion book that has started its pre-selling for the benefit of visually-challenged Filipino students.

“Pormang Artista: 100+ Celebrities on Fashion and Style,” the second book of Philstar.com Lifestyle & Entertainment Editor Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, features exclusive glam shots donated by Alden and his fashion designer friend and collaborator, Avel Bacudio, for the book, whose author’s proceeds are pledged 100% for the benefit of visually-challenged Filipino students under the care of the Philippine National School for the Blind and other related organizations caring for the visually-impaired.

Published by Sanctum Press Inc., “Pormang Artista: 100+ Celebrities on Fashion and Style” features an exclusive interview with Alden and Avel, alongside the author’s other exclusive interviews, style tips, quotations and photos from over 100 celebrities in fashion and design – from stars, to top influencers, designers, fashion photographers, models and top celebrity stylists all over the world.

From styling for every body shape to fashion as investment, “Pormang Artista: 100+ Celebrities on Fashion and Style” is a wardrobe full of inspiration and ideas - whether you're a shopaholic looking to score the best bargains, into investing for the best pieces of jewelry, an aspiring model or photographer yearning to break into the multi-billion-dollar influencer industry, a fashion design and branding enthusiast into the psychology of celebrity dressing, or simply a lover of clothes who wants to maximize their power to suit your body type and life goals.

Click this link to pre-order: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe8N7T1t0u5Gz8A5S8FmG-KxvKoK4Jb68MwOxwp9Fm3h3FP8Q/viewform

 

 

Pre-order is until June 30. The book will be released and sold online starting July, the foundation month of the Philippine National School for the Blind.

Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment team from left: Content Producers Jan Milo Severo and Kristofer Purnell, Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor Deni Bernardo, and Asst. Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor Kathleen Llemit (right) together with Philippine National School for the Blind Principal Corazon Salvador (second from right) at the turnover of food, hygiene kits, toys and other donations for the school's visually-challenged students early this month. The donations also included those from additional donors LMI (c/o Tracy Manlangit), Landers (c/o Edd Fuentes), SHEIN (c/o Lualhati Fausto), FujiFilm Philippines (c/o Chariza Salgado), The Medical City (c/o Angie Limbaco) and Uniqlo Philippines (c/o EON). The donations, said Salvador, will be distributed as prizes for honor students in time for the school's moving up ceremonies.
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Bernardo (center) with Sanctum Press Inc. Editor in Chief Jeneliza Recato (left) and Nestly Anne Abadier, Project Manager for Sanctum Press Hybrid
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor Deni Bernardo's family and friends at the recent signing of her book "Mukhang Artista: 100+ Celebrities on Beauty and Makeup" by Psicom Publishing Inc. The signing was co-organized by Psicom's self-publishing arm, Sanctum Press Inc., publisher of "Pormang Artista: 100+ Celebrities on Fashion and Style."
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor Deni Bernardo's friends and supporters at the recent signing of her book "Mukhang Artista: 100+ Celebrities on Beauty and Makeup" by Psicom Publishing Inc. The signing was co-organized by Psicom's self-publishing arm, Sanctum Press Inc., publisher of "Pormang Artista: 100+ Celebrities on Fashion and Style."
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Bernardo (center) with fellow Sanctum Press Inc. authors Your Millenniel Psychologist Riyan Portuguez (left) and Russ Ibasco
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Bernardo with fellow Sanctum Press Inc. author Maui Azucena
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Bernardo with fellow Sanctum Press Inc. authors, including House of Sol, Your Millenniel Psychologist, Russ Ibasco, Maui Azucena, Yanin, Victoria Dang, thesarbey, and Joy Jdr Rizaldo
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

