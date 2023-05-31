Alden Richards happy for Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde’s upcoming wedding; has message for AlDub fans

Arjo Atayde is seen in this March 2020 photo with Maine Mendoza he posted on his Instagram account to greet her on her birthday.

MANILA, Philippines — “Pambansang Bae” Alden Richards recalled the success of his former “Eat Bulaga” love team AlDub in an interview with talent manager Ogie Diaz uploaded yesterday on YouTube.

Alden narrated how he started as guest host in “Pinoy Henyo” together with Julia Clarete and Sam YG, and then became a regular host in “Eat Bulaga,” where he got his biggest break, as one-half of the phenomenal love team AlDub together with Maine Mendoza.

“’Yung AlDub, ‘yun po talaga isa sa blessings sa buhay ko talaga. Sobrang laki po nu’ng impact nu’n sa akin,” Alden said.

When asked what tires him more, the gender issue or the rumors that he and Maine have kids, Alden said, “Pareho lang po sila eh.”

“Pero ako naman po kasi, ang tsismis hangga’t ‘di napapatunayan will remain a gossip. D’un lang naman po ako parati kaya ako, wala naman po akong tinatago sa kanila.”

Alden again stressed Maine’s earlier statement that reiterated that they are not in a relationship nor are they co-parenting children.

“Pero du’n po sa parteng may anak, wala po kaming anak ni Maine. Sinabi na rin n’ya po ‘yan,” Alden noted.

He respects Maine’s relationship with actor and politician Arjo Atayde, and he wishes their AlDub fans would also give the same respect for the engaged couple.

“Sa ngayon po, kung anong meron si Maine at si Arjo, nirerespeto ko po ‘yun. I’m really, really happy for her kasi at least kahit papa’no nakikita ko, sa kanya mismo, na masayang masaya s’ya kung nasa’n s’ya.”

Alden has a message for those who still cannot accept that he and Maine are not the ones getting married.

“Ayun na lang din po, sa lahat ng mga nakakanood, irespeto na lang po natin kung anuman meron po si Maine ngayon sa personal n’yang buhay. Kasi kung anuman po ‘yan, deserved n’ya po ‘yan."

