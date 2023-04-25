^

Lifestyle Business

Ikea, Rags2Riches’ personalization shop gives livelihood to marginalized Filipinos

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
April 25, 2023 | 12:05pm
Ikea, Rags2Richesâ€™ personalization shop gives livelihood to marginalized Filipinos
An R2R representative showing a customized piece at Ikea Philippines' personalization store in Pasay
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino social enterprise Rags2Riches (R2R) has reminded the public of its ongoing partnership with international Swedish lifestyle brand Ikea.

At a media launch yesterday in Ikea’s flagship store in Pasay City, an R2R spokesperson shared that their organization’s partnership with Ikea started in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

From a livelihood program in Payatas specializing in transforming scrap fabric into bags in 2007, R2R is now a fashion and design house empowering community artisans by employing them to create the brand’s handmade products.

R2R’s personalization and customization shop, located at the far end beside Ikea Pasay’s third floor check-out counters, offers embroidery services, such as personalizing only Ikea-bought items with names – for P50 for the first five letters.

The shop can also customize cushions and curtains according to one’s desired size, and opt to repurpose the spare fabric to be transformed into a canvas bag, with a size also tailored-fit to one’s liking.

According to the event host, Bianca Gonzalez-Intal, purchases from Ikea can help support the local artisans employed by R2R.

These, according to R2R’s representative, are small steps one can make toward style and sustainability.

'Burara'? Bianca Gonzalez shares home organizing cheat sheet

