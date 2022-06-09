^

Neri Naig-Miranda opens new business, buys new house in Baguio

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
June 9, 2022 | 8:23am
Neri Naig-Miranda via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-entrepreneur Neri Naig-Miranda has bought a new house in Baguio City, a new milestone for the "wais na misis" mompreneur.

Neri took to Instagram to share her excitement about her newly-purchased house.

“Finally, may bahay na kami sa Baguio! The HillSide House,” she said. 

Neri also shared that she opened a business in Baguio called Lime and Basil, a Thai restaurant, and that she finished her business course in the University of Baguio.

She said that without an ancestral house to live in, she grew up renting a home.

“For 24 years, nangungupahan lang kami. Walang masasabing ancestral house kahit maliit, kahit nasa probinsya. Kaya palagi akong nagsusumikap kasama ng asawa ko, na makapag ipon para makabili ng mga bahay para sa mga anak namin,” she recalled.

Naig’s business ventures include real estate, gourmet tuyo, a coffee shop, a bakeshop, and many others. 

