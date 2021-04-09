Chito Miranda proud of wife Neri Naig for buying dream farm

MANILA, Philippines — Parokya ni Edgar vocalist Chito Miranda is one proud husband to Neri Naig after she was finally able to buy her desired lot because of her perseverance.

In his Instagram account, Chito posted a photo of Neri with the lot she bought.

“Binabakuran na ng babaeng binakuran ko yung bukid na binili nya,” Chito wrote.

“Naaalala ko pa nung una nyang sinabi sa akin na balak nyang bilin yung lupa sa likod ng resthouse namin,” he added.

Chito also said that he expressed doubt if Neri can buy the lot, but she trusted his wife.

“Initially, I was honestly unsure kung kaya nya bang bayaran ito, and I kept on reminding her to really think about it first, at aralin nya muna yung financial capacity at capability nya, at wag syang pabigla-bigla kasi ayokong mapasubo sya na tipong magda-down sya tapos di na nya mababayaran yung remaining amount,” he said.

“Ayokong mastress sya, at mas lalong ayaw ko na mabaon sya sa utang. Ang sabi nya lang is pangarap nya talaga ito bilin, and ibubuhos nya yung buong energy nya para matupad ito. And even though I was hesitant, we sat down and discussed her plan, tapos pinag-aralan namin yung kakayahan nya magbayad based sa kinikita mula sa iba't-ibang mga negosyo't online businesses nya,” he added.

The “Mr. Suave” singer said Neri completed the payment last October and she wanted to convert the land into farm for her online business.

“Last October, nakumpleto ni Neri yung huling bayad sa may-ari, and she got her farm. Bilib na bilib talaga ako. Naalala ko nga parang pinost ko pa yun eh,” he said.

“Anyway, balak nya daw ito gawing farm, tapos magtatanim daw sya ng sili at carrots para sa gourmet tuyo nya (para di na daw sya bumili), tapos lalagyan nya daw ng kubo para may bago kaming tambayan. Bibili din daw sya ng mga manok at hopefully daw ay mangitlog,” he added.

He vowed to support his wife all the way as he is excited for Neri’s future plans.

“Sobrang excited talaga ako sa mga binabalak, pinaplano, at mga pinapangarap nitong babaitang 'to...basta ako steady lang, at todo support lang palagi hehe! Bahala ka na sa buhay ko,” he said.

