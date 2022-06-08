Space-friendly, energy-saving appliances for tiny homes

MANILA, Philippines — Since the start of the pandemic, there has been a significant interest in homeownership among young Filipinos and most of them are seeking sustainable housing options. Home is a place where we satisfy all our needs. It’s where we eat, relax, play and even work.

Moving into your very own place, may it be a condo unit or a standard standalone house, is an exciting life achievement.

Starting with essentials

Creating a comfortable home starts with choosing appliances that best suit your needs. But finding the right home appliances that would make everyday living easier can be quite the challenge.

If you’re on the hunt for appliances that are space-friendly and designed for efficiency, then look no further than Panasonic’s lineup of Japan Quality appliances.

Designed for maximizing space

As more young urban Filipino families with busy lifestyles choose to live in smaller homes, there is a growing demand for compact appliances. Homeowners would always want to maximize their living space.

It’s important to note that one doesn’t have to sacrifice function over size. Panasonic has a wide range of appliances that fit every kind of home and lifestyle – solo living or family living.

Ideal for condo units and apartments are the Panasonic Japan Quality two-door refrigerators that have a slim-built but spacious interior that allow flexibility in storing food and drinks.

Everyday washing is made easier with Panasonic Japan Quality top load washing machines that have a minimalist design and would look good in a clean-designed home with limited space.

They are built with a simple control panel with a frameless flat glass lid that gives a modern look. The washers are also designed to deliver powerful hygienic wash.

Still exploring appliance options for your home? Then check out the Panasonic Space Solutions, an interactive 360 virtual room experience designed to better help consumers visualize how Panasonic Japan Quality appliances would look in a realistic home setup.

Small footprint + big energy savings

Having home appliances with small footprints helps create a better living space that’s more comfortable, flexible and clutter-free. But having compact and space-saving appliances is not enough— quality is always a priority. It’s wise for homeowners to invest in appliances that are reliable, durable and efficient to be free from worries of high electricity costs.

The Philippines has the highest electricity prices in Southeast Asia. Thus, Filipino households are encouraged to practice energy conservation and maximize energy-efficient appliances to help mitigate the increasing power demand.

As a leading home appliance brand in the country with a proactive stance on a sustainable future, Panasonic supports the advocacy for energy saving by continuously developing and promoting products with sustainable and energy-efficient technologies.

Keeping your living space cool and comfortable is essential. Panasonic Japan Quality Air Conditioners are designed to deliver powerful and stable cooling while saving energy with the Inverter technology.

This technology helps reduce power consumption by controlling the compressor speed base on changes in temperature.

Additionally, the Inverter helps deliver fast cooling upon start-up and reduces the noise level for a cooler and more comfortable experience. Not all inverters are made equal, but Panasonic’s Japan quality Inverter technology is guaranteed to deliver superior energy savings.

Aside from Inverter technology, the Panasonic Split-type Air Conditioners are built with ECO+A.I. or ECO Mode with Artificial Intelligence control that automatically adapts to the environment where your AC unit is installed and cools it down based on the amount of heat load it contains. This innovation delivers up to 20% additional energy savings.

While the Panasonic Window-type Air Conditioners have a high-efficiency rating which means they deliver superb cooling performance with low power input. The Window-type Air Conditioners are equipped with All DC motor and a powerful compressor for cooling efficiency and lower energy consumption.

It has indoor and outdoor fan motors powered by separate DC motors with independent controls thus providing better efficiency and for you to have Pure Energy Savings.

On top of that, they come with Sleep Mode function that helps reduce electric consumption as the temperature gradually increases until it automatically turns off up to the time set for a more relaxing and cool experience.

The Panasonic Window-type Air Conditioners also use R32 refrigerant, an eco-friendly and cost-efficient heat transfer medium that helps reduce energy costs and has low global warming potential.

Refrigerators are considered indispensable appliances that consume electricity at all hours of the day, making them a significant contributor to energy consumption at home. While keeping food fresh, Panasonic Japan Quality Refrigerators use ECONAVI and Inverter for intelligent energy-efficient operation.

The ECONAVI uses smart sensors to detect and monitor daily refrigerator usage to reduce up to 10% energy consumption. In addition, a microprocessor analyzes the data gathered by the sensors. Using the results of the analysis, the Inverter compressor adjusts the rotation frequency of the motor to optimize cooling and save energy up to 40%.

Electric fans are must-have appliances, and some Filipino households own more than one— adding up to the electric consumption. Panasonic Japan Quality electric fans come with Inverter System powered by DC motor which saves up to 50% in energy compared to regular AC fans.

You can count on the Panasonic Electric Fan to cool your home for years to come because they are built for durability with longer motor life realized with ball-bearing technology and a 5-year warranty on the motor.

It also has a DC socket adapter that allows more power but with less electricity cost. Plus, it features a wide range of speed control for efficient and optimum airflow.

It’s important to choose a washing machine designed for efficiency because it consumes a large amount of electricity and water when used.

To achieve a hygienic wash and better efficiency, the Panasonic Japan Quality Front Load Washing Machine has AI Smart Wash powered by 3Di Inverter that intelligently detects laundry conditions and adjusts the washing patterns to save up to 71% energy, 41% water and 40% time.

The Panasonic Top Load Washing Machines also deliver a powerful hygienic wash with less electricity used. It comes with the TD Inverter that generates six times more power for better wash and rinse results while saving up to 40% energy.

Space-saving & energy-efficient

There’s no place like home, whatever its size. Even with limited space, you can complete your tiny home with appliances that bring worry-free comfort, guaranteed freshness and all-around protection with better efficiency.

Sustainable living starts with choosing appliances with minimal footprint both in physical space and energy consumption. Whatever you spend on space-saving and energy-saving home appliances will be greatly beneficial in the long run—for yourself, your family and the environment, as well.

Visit the Panasonic Philippines official website to check out space-saving and energy-saving health and hygiene solutions for your home. Don’t forget to follow Panasonic Philippines on Facebook to learn more about #PureEnergySavings only from Panasonic.