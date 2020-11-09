Globe conducts initial relief efforts in typhoon-hit areas

MANILA, Philippines — Globe has mobilized its disaster relief teams in the Bicol region following the devastating impact of typhoon Rolly to several provinces in the area.

Together with its partners Rise Against Hunger and Ayala Foundation, Globe provided food packs to 600 families in Tiwi and Malinao Albay. The company also delivered meal packs to 360 families in evacuation centers located in Sagn?ay, Calabanga, and Lagonoy in Camarines Sur.

Globe ensures the safety of both the volunteers and the public by strictly following government health protocols of observing social distancing and the use of face masks.

It has also set up the Globe WiFi Jeepney to provide Libreng Tawag, Libreng Charging and Libreng WiFi in the following areas: Baao, Camarines Sur, and in Sta. Cruz and Poblacion in Marinduque. The Globe WiFi Jeepney will be deployed in more areas in the coming days.

Globe will likewise offer free calls, text and data services to select areas to enable its customers to reach out to their loved ones across the country and even abroad.

For more information and new advisories, customers may check Globe FB and Globe Icon pages.