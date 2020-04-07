Vivo donates surgical masks to hospitals, frontliners

MANILA, Philippines — In an effort to boost morale and further ensure the protection of frontliners, Vivo Philippines sent appreciation letters and thousands of surgical masks to select hospitals through the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and other local government offices.

The handwritten letters and masks were turned over to the OVP for distribution to Philippine General Hospital and St. Luke’s Medical Center-Global City. The company also handed similar donations to The Medical City in Ortigas.

“With their valiant efforts, our medical frontliners are truly the heroes in this battle we are waging, but we also understand they are also human and can be physically and emotionally exhausted,” said Charisma Buan, public relations lead for Vivo Philippines.

While most of the letters were addressed to frontliners, some were also directed to COVID-19 patients, to give them hope.

“Along with providing much-needed support, we also want to instill hope during this pandemic, especially to the victims and their families. With our modest contribution, we hope to help our medical frontliners in flattening the curve soon,” Buan added.

For more information, visit the Vivo website here. Check out their social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.