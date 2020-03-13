Accor Philippines gives joy to children of Virlanie Foundation in Tondo

MANILA, Philippines — “We are happy to be here,” said Dominic Lemay, founder of Virlanie Foundation, on behalf of its adopted community from Tondo, Manila during the Solidarity Week celebration of AccorHotels Group Philippines.

Together with representatives from AccorHotels Philippines: Heartists from Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila, Raffles and Fairmont Makati, Joy-Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila, Mercure Manila Ortigas, soon-to-open Admiral Hotel Manila – MGallery, Novotel Suites Manila at Acqua, and the Novotel Manila Araneta City joined the kids for an unlimited photo session at the interactive Art Island Museum.

“I invited this community two weeks ago and I’m really proud that we are able to give them joy,” added Lemay.

Eleven years since Solidarity Accor began, it has carried out its mission to combat the economic and social exclusion of the disadvantaged and vulnerable. It was through training and aiding integration into work that has made it grow stronger year after year.

In 2018, €100,000 was raised by over 11,000 Accor employees from 49 different countries, including the Philippines, and donated it for the benefit of 120 charities and non-profit organizations including the Virlanie Foundation.

“Accor supports Solidarity projects in the Philippines through financing and the endowment fund, and in many ways through voluntary work of our 3,573 Heartists from all over the country,” expressed Mike Brown, general manager of Novotel Manila Araneta and area general manager for Mideco and Movenpick brands in the Philippines.

The Virlanie kids and their partner "ate" and "kuya" hoteliers exchanged hugs and laughter, then shared a hearty afternoon snack. The day ended with each AccorHotel property giving generous gifts to every child.

Virlanie Foundation Inc. is a non-stock, non-profit, non-sectarian, Filipino institution that empowers and protects abandoned, abused, and neglected orphans as well as children from poor communities.

Lemay, a French social worker, created Virlanie in 1992. Since then, it has helped more than 17,000 children in need of special protection through its innovative familial approach and various other programs and services.

