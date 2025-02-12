Art exhibit featuring 9 distinguished masters opens in MOA Square

The exhibition features the works of nine remarkable artists who have shaped Philippine art through decades of dedication to their craft.

MANILA, Philippines — Drybrush Gallery presents "Pamana," a special exhibition featuring nine distinguished masters whose combined artistic journey spans over half a century.

These acclaimed artists, each over 70 years of age, come together to share not just their artworks, but also their legacy with future generations.

Nelson Castillo: Master of capturing the essence of Filipino spirit through vibrant colors

Juno Galang: Distinguished for his powerful portrayal of Philippine rural life and traditions

Romeo Gutierrez: Known for his eloquent representation of Philippine flora and rural scenes

Prudencio Lamarroza: With a keen eye for detail, a vivid imagination, and a deft hand, Lamarroza effortlessly moves between abstract expressions, breathtaking landscapes, and his signature Amburayan Queen series that has captivated art enthusiasts worldwide

Nemi Miranda: A pioneer in exploring indigenous themes through contemporary expressions

Rodolfo Samonte: Renowned for his abstract interpretations of Philippine landscapes

Caesar Sario: Distinguished for his unique approach to Philippine modernism

Fernando Sena: Celebrated as the "Art Teacher of the Philippines," whose influence extends beyond his canvases to generations of artists he has mentored

Turs Simsuangco: At a very young age, curiosity, playfulness, and inter-relationship with nature inspired her to dream and create art based on observations and experiences. Turs’ inner and outer journey into her art leads her to dream and create something magical and mysterious

"Pamana" represents more than a collection of artworks; it embodies the transmission of artistic wisdom across generations. These nine masters, with their wealth of experience and technical mastery, offer viewers a unique glimpse into the evolution of Philippine art through their personal journeys and distinctive styles.

The exhibition serves as a bridge between generations, allowing younger artists and art enthusiasts to connect with the rich traditions and techniques that have shaped Philippine art. Each piece in the exhibition carries not just aesthetic value, but also the weight of historical and cultural significance.

This gathering of master artists at Drybrush Gallery marks a significant moment in Philippine art history. Through this exhibition, they pass on not just their techniques and styles, but also their understanding of art's role in preserving and celebrating Filipino culture.

The works displayed demonstrate the diversity of Philippine artistic expression, from traditional themes to contemporary interpretations, all while maintaining a strong connection to Filipino identity and heritage.

"Pamana: A Legacy of Philippine Art" runs until February 28 in Drybrush Gallery in SM Mall of Asia Square.

