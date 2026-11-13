Rare Philippine banknotes, gold coins, collectibles headline Minted MNL Year-End Show

Marking its 10th anniversary, Minted MNL will bring together more than 70 exhibitors and showcase over 100,000 collectibles, ranging from historical coins and banknotes to sports cards, anime trading cards, comics and pop culture memorabilia.

MANILA, Philippines — Rare Philippine banknotes, limited-edition gold coins, vintage writing instruments and sought-after collectibles will be among the highlights of the Minted MNL Year-End Show 2026, scheduled on November 21 and 22 at The Westin Manila Hotel in Mandaluyong City.

Marking its 10th anniversary, the two-day exhibition will bring together more than 70 exhibitors and showcase over 100,000 collectibles, ranging from historical coins and banknotes to sports cards, anime trading cards, comics and pop culture memorabilia.

Among the featured items are a 1949 200-peso specimen banknote graded PMG 68, which is estimated to fetch around $4,500 or approximately P260,000.

A 1969 100-peso banknote, which circulated until the early 1980s, will also be featured, with a starting reserve price of $2,700 or around P157,000.

Collectors can also look forward to limited-edition coins, including a 24-karat pure gold edition made from 99.99% gold and featuring a certified genuine mother-of-pearl centerpiece.

With only 275 pieces minted worldwide, the coin is priced at CAD $8,849 or approximately P386,000. Only 35 pieces will be available at the local exhibition.

Its one-ounce fine silver counterpart, featuring a simulated mother-of-pearl centerpiece, is limited to 5,500 pieces worldwide and priced at CAD $269.95 or approximately P11,800.

Another highlight is the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' (BSP) "Pista sa Pilipinas" Festival Series.

The exhibition will also feature banknotes with solid-eight serial numbers, including those bearing the sequence 88888888. In traditional culture, the number eight is associated with prosperity and good fortune.

Selected high-grade specimens authenticated by the Paper Money Guaranty (PMG) are valued at more than P200,000 to P300,000, depending on their condition and rarity.

Meanwhile, exhibitor Manila Penography will present a collection of vintage writing instruments, fountain pens and carved jade pieces, in keeping with this year's theme, "Silk Road: The Exchange That Shaped the World."

Inspired by the ancient trade routes that connected civilizations across Asia and Europe, the theme highlights how objects used for commerce, communication and cultural expression have evolved into valuable historical artifacts.

Founded in 2016 with a focus on numismatics, or the study and collection of coins, currency and related objects, Minted MNL has since expanded to include contemporary collectibles.

Aside from the exhibits, visitors can explore a dedicated trading card zone, join learning sessions and creative workshops, and participate in an auction.

The event also brings together internationally recognized authentication and grading service providers, giving collectors access to professional expertise in evaluating and preserving their items.

Organizers said the exhibition aims to cater to both seasoned collectors looking to expand their collections and newcomers, including students and families interested in learning about collecting as a hobby.

The Minted MNL Year-End Show 2026 will run for two days, from November 21 to 22, at The Westin Manila Hotel in Mandaluyong City.

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