2 Netflix adaptations and a classic title: 9 translated books to read in 2025

Here are nine recommended translated books by Fully Booked that traverse East and West, each one a cultural gem and a literary treasure.

MANILA, Philippines — Books written in English have an advantage over those written in the vernacular. With English being one of the most widely spoken and understood languages in the world, books written in English capture worldwide readership.

There are stories, however, that their authors feel are better told and shared in their local language. By their nature, non-English books limit their audience to those who know the language.

But beyond the pages of books lie worlds waiting to be explored — and the best remedy for the language barrier that prevents this from happening is translation. Fortunately, in recent years, a lot of good translation work has been done on significant books written in foreign languages to give them a wider audience worldwide.

There is a special appeal in works that reveal life beyond familiar shores and deepen our understanding of shared humanity, especially in today’s fractured world. Reading translated books is always meaningful, exposing readers to diverse perspectives, cultures, and ideas that broaden their worldview. Translations foster empathy, offering insight into different ways of thinking, seeing, and living. They also preserve the richness of global literary traditions, allowing lesser-known voices to reach wider audiences.

Here are nine recommended translated books by Fully Booked that traverse East and West, each one a cultural gem and a literary treasure.

1. 'My Brilliant Friend' by Elena Ferrante

Nobody writes about women the way Italian novelist Elena Ferrante does. Her prose is raw, intimate, intense, characterized by an honesty so sharp and unflinching that it’s almost visceral.

This singular gift for writing about the inner turmoil of women is on full display in "My Brilliant Friend." The first in a four-part series, the novel follows the lifelong friendship between Elena and Lila who both come from a poor neighborhood in Naples.

Through the complex friendship between these two characters, Ferrante deftly writes about themes that make many women uncomfortable, such as envy, ambition, and rivalry. This one is a must-read for those wanting to better understand the female psyche.

2. 'Beauty is a Wound' by Eka Kurniawan

Indonesian writer and screenwriter Eka Kurniawan is considered one of Southeast Asia’s most talented writers. The 48-year-old Indonesian’s prose draws comparisons to the great Gabriel García Márquez for his nimble ability to blend social critique with magical realism and a distinct dark humor.

With "Beauty is a Wound," Kurniawan gives readers a peek into Indonesia’s fraught history and rich mythology through the life of a resurrected prostitute.

At times surreal and at others funny, this novel is gripping all throughout — a sweeping meditation on the ills of colonialism and corruption. Highly recommended to those wanting to read more works by Southeast Asian writers.

3. 'The Empusium: Health Resort Horror Story' by Olga Tokarczuk

One of the most critically acclaimed living writers, not only in her home country of Poland but also throughout the world, Polish writer, activist and public intellectual Olga Nawoja Tokarczuk is always amazing.

The Nobel Laureate’s body of work is known for being philosophical and introspective, making readers ponder existential questions almost with every turn of the page.

“Tenderness is the art of personifying, sharing feelings, and therefore discovering endless similarities,” Tokarczuk said in her Nobel Prize talk in 2018. This quote sums up her inimitable writing style, one that is elegant, gentle, and empathetic.

Her magnum opus, "The Books of Jacob," is a must-read, but so is her most recent novel, "The Empusium: Health Resort Horror Story."

In this eerie tale, the 62-year-old public intellectual takes readers to a health resort where strange occurrences blur the lines between reality and delusions. With her trademark razor-sharp introspection and wit, she explores questions of mortality and the dark side of human nature.

4. 'Human Acts' by Han Kang

Fresh from a historic Nobel Prize win, South Korean writer Han Kang finally gets recognition she so richly deserves for the body of work that she has produced.

Kang first received international attention with "The Vegetarian," her debut novel in English translation, known for its lyrical yet lacerating prose and haunting intensity.

"Human Acts," set during and after the Gwangju Uprising in South Korea, weaves together multiple narratives into a brilliant tapestry. Han Kang delves into the repercussions of collective trauma, examining its impact not only on society but on humanity itself.

5. 'Memory Police: A Novel' by Yoko Ogawa

Who are we without our memories? This is the central question in Japanese writer Yoko Ogawa’s stirring novel, "The Memory Police."

In a dystopian world, random objects and even precious memories disappear, and the titular mysterious force ensures these things are forgotten. The story follows a woman trying to preserve her memories against all odds, compelling readers to reflect on what makes them human in the face of losing those they consider dear.

Ogawa’s trademark minimalist style has won her every major Japanese literary award, including the Akutagawa Prize and the Yomiuri Prize. Her works often convey a dream-like and almost hypnotic feel, further creating psychological tension despite her crisp and sparse prose.

Love Ogawa? Check out her latest released novel, "Mina’s Matchbox," also available at Fully Booked.

6. '100 Years of Solitude' by Gabriel García Márquez

No list of recommended translated books is complete without a Gabriel García Márquez entry. The late Colombian writer and journalist has made a significant mark in the world of literature.

A classic, this sweeping multi-generational saga tells the tale of the Buendía family in the fictional town of Macondo. Through the interweaving of history, myth, and magical realism, Márquez explores timeless themes of love, fate, and human folly, creating a vivid and timeless portrait of Latin American history and culture.

After reading the book, catch the first season of the Netflix adaptation, which premiered on December 11.

7. 'A Woman of Pleasure' by Kiyoko Murata

This compact novel by Japanese writer Kiyoko Murata examines the life of a woman who seeks meaning through her work as a high-class courtesan.

Reminiscent of "Memoirs of a Geisha" but much more nuanced and complex, largely because a brilliant Japanese woman wrote it, it exposes the brutal realities of sex work where female desire is often marginalized and misunderstood.

Murata’s writing is understated and subtle, focusing on the inner lives of her characters with a gentle and sensitive touch. Readers will love how the novel, which is based on real-life events, conveys the message that even in the face of brutalities, there is triumph even in the smallest of organized resistance.

8. 'Three-Body Problem' by Cixin Liu

Chinese computer engineer and science fiction writer Cixin Liu’s story begins with baffling events during China’s Cultural Revolution before expanding to an epic multi-generational story of intergalactic proportions — quite literally.

A spellbinding mix of physics, philosophy, and global politics, it is a mind-bending exploration of first contact and what humanity’s future could be.

Liu’s prose is analytical and detailed, with a strong focus on scientific accuracy and philosophical questions. His writing blends technical explanations with epic, sweeping narratives about our place in the vast cosmos.

Netflix has adapted Liu's work and is currently streaming on its platform. It has been renewed for two more seasons.

9. 'Lie with Me' by Philippe Besson

A good first love and coming-of-age story has always proved its appeal among readers.

Readers who are looking for a new read that fits neatly into those themes, French writer, playwright and screenwriter Philippe Besson’s poignant love story about two boys set in 1980s France could be it.

"Lie with Me" is an intimate exploration of desire, identity, and the bittersweet memories of the very first person who made anyone's heart beat faster and wilder.

Besson’s style is lyrical and emotional, with a tenderness and emotional sensitivity that make readers root for and feel for his characters.

No wonder the 57-year-old writer, playwright, and screenwriter’s works have been adapted for the cinema or theater. This makes for a perfect gift for a book-loving friend — or for oneself to read over a lazy weekend.

RELATED: LIST: 5 books to read, give this Christmas