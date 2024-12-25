LIST: 5 books to read, give this Christmas

Books can be as personal a gift as you can get.

MANILA, Philippines — After a night of good food and good company, Christmas this year is greeted with rains in the metro. While it might be a damper mainly because the scheduled road trip or mall visit might have to be rescheduled, it is an opportune time to sit down and pick up a book or two.

It is also a time to read these titles, which might also be good books to be given for this season and even for the new year.

Big Bad Wolf Books suggests giving these as gifts, since the people behind it believe that books are the ultimate timeless gift, one that holds infinite value for both the giver and the recipient.

Books are meaningful and thoughtful. At first, they may seem to be a generic gift idea. But upon closer look, you will realize that books can be as personal a gift as you can get.

Meaningful and thoughtful

The truth is that more than just a gift, books are a reflection of thoughtfulness. Choosing a book that speaks to your loved one’s needs or interests makes your gift feel extra special.

Do they need a good laugh? A little inspiration? Or maybe a thrilling adventure? A well-chosen book shows that you truly know and care about them and that you’ve put real thought into their gift, making it that much more special.

Furthermore, when you give someone a book, you’re not just giving them an object — you’re offering them an experience, a journey, and a chance to connect with the stories and lessons within.

Books allow you to share something meaningful, whether it’s a childhood favorite that shaped who you are or a powerful story that touched your heart. The joy of giving a book comes from knowing that you're giving more than a present — you’re giving the gift of imagination, knowledge, and adventure.

'The Wish'; by Nicholas Sparks

Timeless, eco-friendly treasure

Books have a timeless quality, never losing their value or relevance. They aren’t disposable items; instead, they are treasures to collect — or share. Always ready to be picked up, revisited, and appreciated, they leave lasting imprints on our hearts and minds.

For both children and adults, books are gifts that become cherished treasures. They offer knowledge, wisdom, and inspiration that last for years.

Whether it’s an epic adventure, an inspiring biography, or a guide to personal growth, books open up endless possibilities. When you give a book, you give a gift that never stops giving.

Universal appeal

With so many genres to choose from, books are a gift for all ages and tastes.

From young readers to adults, books are a gift that spans generations. For kids, books spark imagination and teach valuable lessons. For young professionals, they can offer career inspiration, while adults can find wisdom and joy in books that help improve their lives and relationships.

Imaginative stories for children, swoon-worthy romances for your besties, empowering self-help books for your go-getter friends — there’s a book for everyone on your list! Plus, givenBig Bad Wolf Books’ over two million titles, you’re bound to find the perfect match.

'Badass Habits' by Jen Sincero

Spreading the joy of reading

Driven by a strong belief in the power of books, a good choice of books spreads the joy of reading to as many people as possible. Beyond selling books, Big Bad Wolf Books aspires to make books accessible to everyone, regardless of their background or economic status.

The goal is to promote literacy and foster a love of reading in communities around the world. It seeks to create a world where books open doors to new opportunities, learning, and growth for all. By partnering with various organizations, it supports educational programs, donates books to schools and libraries, and empowers readers of all ages.

Gift with purpose

Shopping at Big Bad Wolf Books means more than just buying a gift, it’s supporting a movement to make reading accessible for all. Every purchase helps further their mission to provide books to underprivileged communities, promote literacy, and encourage lifelong learning. It’s a gift that delights your loved ones while contributing to a larger cause: nurturing a new generation of readers.

Season of giving

This Christmas, give gifts that last a lifetime.

With book sales, finding the perfect gift has never been easier. Whether it’s a magical tale for a child, a motivational read for a friend, or a timeless classic for a family member, there’s a book waiting to make this holiday season truly special. Fill this season of giving with purpose, joy, and the magic of books.

Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill

Not sure what books to get your loved ones? Check out this short list of suggested reads for gift-giving:

1. 'Disney Storybook Collection Advent Calendar'

This is a great gift for ages 2 to 6. This top-selling title is a magical countdown to Christmas. It has 24 pages of holiday-themed stories, with each story wrapped in its own paper sleeve.

2. 'The Wish' by Nicholas Sparks

This novel is about the enduring legacy of first love and the decisions that haunt us forever.

Sent away at age 16 to live with an aunt she barely knows, Maggie meets a handsome teenager, Bryce, in her new hometown. Bryce introduces her to photography. It’s a passion that would define her life as much as Bryce would.

3. 'Badass Habits' by Jen Sincero

A self-help book by New York Times bestselling author Jen Sincero, it teaches readers how to break bad habits and develop more positive ones.

4. 'Think and Grow Rich' by Napoleon Hill

Going beyond just financial success, this book talks about how to develop habits that will lead to success in all aspects of your life.

5. 'The Nutcracker Illustrated' by Margarida Esteves

"The Nutcracker" is a well-known Christmas tale filled with magical characters and beautiful places, and this book is a retelling of this classic story. Each of the five chapters feature several press-out characters that can be mad to move in front of the diorama found at the back of the book.

