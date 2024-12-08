From Austen to Murakami: 12 books to introduce readers to the world of classics

There is a wealth of classic literature, from Mary Shelley and Jane Austen to Fyodor Dostoyevsky and Haruki Murakami, that readers can re-read or begin reading this Christmas and beyond.

MANILA, Philippines — Millions of books have been written on different topics, both fiction and non-fiction, by hundreds of thousands of authors of different races and literary backgrounds throughout the ages. Some are remarkable, leaving an indelible mark in the minds of certified book lovers, and some are forgettable, easy to relegate to the background after a brief tryst.

But the classics remain, and they will stay forever. These are timeless masterpieces of literature, endlessly reprinted, adapted into films and plays, and chosen for countless retellings. These celebrated tales, mostly novels set in eras or periods during which their authors lived, have elevated their authors to a status of immortality.

Despite their enduring appeal, however, classics often face skepticism, even among voracious readers. Truth be told, the classics can be intimidating to read due to their dense language, unfamiliar cultural contexts, and the expectation of understanding every nuance, which can create pressure and lead to misconceptions about their accessibility.

Fortunately, today’s bookstores, such as Fully Booked, are so invested in their books that they really take the time to read and reflect on them so that they can make recommendations meant to change the negative perspective people have on books.

Recognizing that everyone has unique tastes and preferences, Fully Booked’s recommendations focus on classic titles tailored to fit different interests. Whatever your wheelhouse is, there is a perfect classic book for you.

Here are 12 engaging books to introduce you to the world of classics:

1. 'The Tale of Genji' by Murasaki Shikibu

This is often hailed as the world’s first novel. "The Tale of Genji" by Murasaki Shikibu has a fascinating backstory, too— Murasaki, a lady-in-waiting and poet at the court of Empress Fujiwara, wrote the novel in installments to entertain the court’s aristocracy.

The story follows the life of a nobleman, Hikaru Genji, and features complex characterizations, a large cast of characters, and a flowing sequence of events — elements that define the modern novel. As the OG of literary classics, "The Tale of Genji" stands as a cornerstone of world literature.

2. 'Frankenstein' by Mary Shelley

The world’s first science fiction novel, Mary Shelley’s gothic novella is about an ambitious scientist, Victor Frankenstein, the monster he created and abandoned, and the sequence of horrific events that followed.

"Frankenstein" is considered as the first modern science fiction ever written, a tale imbued with themes of humanity and responsibility, and raises profound answers about the boundaries of scientific exploration.

3. 'Brave New World' by Aldous Huxley

If you like dystopian fiction, Aldous Huxley’s thought-provoking dystopian novel envisions a future where test-tube babies are the norm, a rigid caste system sorts embryos by class before birth, and the mantra “everyone belongs to everyone else” erases individuality.

Published in 1932, "Brave New World" serves as Huxley’s critique of the growing technological optimism of his time — that technology could solve society’s problems caused by disease and war — a cautionary theme that resonates even more today as technology continues to dominate our lives.

4. 'The Prince' by Niccolo Machiavelli

Written in 1513, "The Prince" is a handbook for rulers on how to gain and maintain power, driven by self-interest and unburdened by morality.

Provocative and controversial, this book made “Machiavellian” a dictionary term, meaning unscrupulous, scheming, and cunning — traits possessed by favorite characters in "Game of Thrones" likely practiced.

While some readers may disagree with its ethics, "The Prince" remains a fascinating read and is considered the first work of modern political philosophy and the world’s first leadership book.

5. 'What Is Art?' by Leo Tolstoy

A classics list without a Leo Tolstoy? Never! But instead of "Anna Karenina" and "War and Peace" (two books frequently cited as the greatest novels ever written), Fully Booked is recommending one of Tolstoy’s not-so-well-known works, "What Is Art?," a series of essays where he ponders the purpose of art in our lives – not for art’s sake, he argues, but to be a force for good, for the progress and improvement of mankind. An interesting food for thought as the world grapples (and seeks to reconcile) the complexities of artificial intelligence (AI) and art.

6. 'The Count of Monte Cristo' by Alexandre Dumas

Revenge is a dish best served cold.

Set against the turbulent years of the Napoleonic era, "The Count of Monte Cristo" follows Edmond, a man betrayed and sent to prison for a crime he didn’t commit. Years later, he escapes, becomes wealthy, and exacts revenge on the people who had wronged him.

With its intricate plot and slow-burn quest for vengeance, "The Count" has become a blueprint for modern-day revenge stories.

7. 'The Metamorphosis' by Franz Kafka

Imagine waking up one morning to find that you’ve transformed into a giant beetle-like creature! Would you respond like Gregor Samsa, the story’s protagonist, does, whose first worry is being late for work?

This reaction highlights Kafka’s critique of how modern capitalism dehumanizes individuals. "The Metamorphosis" is a groundbreaking work of modernist literature, challenging traditional notions of heroism while exploring profound existential dilemmas.

8. 'The Idiot' by Fyodor Dostoyevsky

Fyodor Dostoyevsky was the most popular and influential novelist of 19th-century Russian literature.

Planning to dive into Dostoyevsky and don’t know where to start? "The Idiot," a novel about what happens when you place a naive, innocent and pure-hearted man in the center of the corrupt and hypocritical Russian society, is a good entry point.

"The Idiot" is shorter than many of Dostoyevsky’s other renowned works, making it more accessible for new readers, and it is also his most autobiographical novel — without question, one of his greatest.

9. 'The Woman Who Had Two Navels and Tales of the Tropical Gothic' by Nick Joaquin

If you want to go into Filipino classics, this book by Nick Joaquin, one of the greatest Filipino writers of all time, should be the book to pick up.

"The Woman Who Had Two Navels and Tales of the Tropical Gothic" is a collection of Joaquin’s widely known pieces, including the titular story, “The Woman Who Had Two Navels,” a tale that symbolizes the woman’s struggle with identity and societal expectations; “The Summer Solstice,” exploring themes of femininity and power during a traditional festival; and "The Legend of the Lizard," which intertwines myth and reality, exposing the complexities of Filipino culture.

Joaquin’s sharp observations of Philippine society reveal an author at the height of his creative prowess.

10. 'The Passing' (Little Clothbound Classics) by Nella Larson

Nella Larson’s 1929 novel is set in Harlem, New York, during the Jazz Age, tackling the theme of “racial passing,” a common practice at the time.

The novel centers on two women: Irene, a member of the thriving African-American bourgeoise, a wife and a mother; and Clare, elegant and fair-skinned, passing herself off as white, and wife to a racist husband. Their lives colliding and the tragic events that ensue make for a provocative and riveting read, placing this book at the forefront of African-American literary canons.

11. 'Rashomon and Seventeen Other Stories' by Ryunosuke Akutagawa (Translated by Jay Rubin, with an introduction by Haruki Murakami)

The titular short story of this Japanese literary collection is "Rashomon," which is partially where the popular 1950s Akira Kurasawa film was based.

Set in 12th-century Kyoto, “Rashomon” follows a man teetering on the brink of existence, driven to desperation and crime. Equally provocative are the other stories in this collection, marked by Akutagawa’s original imagery, cynicism, beauty and wild humor.

12. 'Persuasion' by Jane Austen

If you love romance and Jane Austen, give "Persuasion" a try!

As her last completed novel, "Persuasion" is often regarded as Austen’s most mature work, even though it tends to be less favored by fans than her more popular titles like "Pride and Prejudice" and "Emma."

Unlike her witty comedies of manners, "Persuasion" takes on a more melancholic and subdued tone, showcasing a different side to Austen that’s as compelling as her earlier work. A tale of second chances, the depth of "Persuasion" depth is beautiful and worthy of attention.

